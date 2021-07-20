Greencastle 11/12 players reach Elite Eight in state Little League

Staff reports

The 11/12 Greencastle Little League team advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament by winning the PA Section 7 championship Monday evening.

Greencastle had its hands full with a scrappy East Side LL team Monday. Down 3-1 going into the fifth inning, the boys came up with some big hits in the last two innings to push ahead 7-3 and seal the championship win.

Greencastle is now 10-0 in tournament play and went 4-0 in pool play, 3-0 in the District 14 tournament and 3-0 in the Section 7 tournament.

The Pennsylvania State Tournament begins Saturday, July 24, at Valley West Little League in Conyngham and features the Elite Eight of Little League teams in Pennsylvania.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will represent the state of Pennsylvania at regionals, with goal of advancing to the Little League World Series.