'Creation Speaks' as children enjoy community camp in Greencastle

About 30 local youngsters are listening as "Creation Speaks" during Krislund Community Camp offered this week by Greencastle Presbyterian Church.

Based on the story of creation in the book of Genesis, games, activities and lessons involve topics such as light, water, earth, seasons and animals, according to volunteer Anne Larew.

Participants have a holistic experience with God, according to community camp coordinator, Liz Henning.

The children can learn through Bible studies, but they can also live out their faith when playing and interacting with their friends, according to Henning, who said the children's smiles are her favorite part of camp.

Those smiles were evident late Tuesday morning as kids from 4 to 12 played two different games of tag at Jerome R. King Playground.

In "blob tag," once someone was tagged they held hands or linked arms with the person who was "it," eventually forming a blob of people chasing after others.

"Toilet tag" was a variation of freeze tag. After someone was tagged, they had to kneel down on the ground to look like a toilet, putting out a hand for a handle. Once they handle was "flushed" by a friend, they were free to go.

Krislund Camp and Retreat Center is located in Centre County and also offers faith-based community camps throughout Pennsylvania.