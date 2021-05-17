Greencastle-Antrim's Weber Long wins Mid-Penn 1,600-meter run

Echo Pilot

Greencastle-Antrim junior Weber Long placed first in the boys 1,600-meter run in 4:20.71 at the Mid-Penn Conference championships Saturday, May 15, at Chambersburg's Trojan Stadium.

Long also was the runner-up in the 800 (1:57.98).

Local athletes turned in several other top-three finishes.

For the G-A girls, junior Avery Parks placed second in the 300 hurdles (46.90) and freshman Claire Paci took third in the 1,600 (5:08.41).

Chambersburg’s Olivia Rieck, Maddie Kinton, Keira Whitehead and Camryn Kiser finished second in the girls 4x800 relay (9:35.87). Also for the Trojans, senior Josey Reineman was second in the high jump (5-2) and sophomore Kate Etter placed third in the triple jump (35-5 3/4).

For the Chambersburg boys, Darion Baumgartner, Kenan Korkutovic, Kevin Lee and Jayden Jones took second in the 4x100 (42.91), and senior Brayden Boyd finished third in the 3,200 (9:55.41).

James Buchanan senior Grant Ellis placed third in the boys high jump (6-6).