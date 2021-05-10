Greencastle-Antrim's Adam Murr will play soccer at USC Sumter

Echo Pilot

Greencastle-Antrim High School senior Adam Murr has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at the University of South Carolina Sumter.

The son of Krista Murr and Eric Murr, he played soccer all four years of high school and was awarded second team all-star in his junior year for soccer and then first team all-star his senior year of soccer.

He also played basketball throughout high school.

Adam's future plans are to attend USC Sumter for two years and transfer and complete an electrical engineering degree at a different school.