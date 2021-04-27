Greencastle-Antrim volleyball player signs with Alderson Broaddus University

Echo Pilot

Greencastle-Antrim High School senior McKenzie Shatzer has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, W.Va. She plans to double major in education and exercise science.

"I chose AB because of the amazing school atmosphere, location and friendly coaching staff and teammates," she said. "I am excited to hit the weight room and get in better shape in college and to get better and improve my skills.

The daughter of George and Chris Shatzer, she has been playing volleyball since third grade and thanked Coaches Candy Carter-Foltz, Jim Gross and Joe Cartwright for giving her an amazing foundation and encouraging her to continue to play.

"I would also like to thank Coach Jess Bard and Coach Corry Eagler at Greencastle for always pushing me harder and seeing the potential that I had and for their amazing coaching," she said.

Shatzer also thanked her parents for the amount of time they have put into her volleyball career.

"I have played for five different volleyball clubs throughout my career and could not thank them more for taking me to every practice and every tournament," she said. "They have pushed me harder than anyone else while also being my number one fans."

In addition to volleyball, she has been involved peer tutoring, Spanish National Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society and National Honor Society at G-A High School.