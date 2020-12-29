G-A's Thomas Lewis will play basketball at Goucher College

Echo Pilot

Greencastle-Antrim High School's Thomas Lewis will continue his academic and athletic careers at Goucher College, an NCAA Division III school in Towson, Maryland.

Lewis is a 5-foot 10-inch senior entering his third season as a starter for the Blue Devil basketball team. He scored 10 points per game and averaged three assists last season. He is among the mid-state’s three-point shooting leaders — hitting 49 threes last year after netting 44 his sophomore season, according to Vicki Ritchey, G-A athletic director.

Lewis also is a member of the National Honor Society and student council at G-A High School.

“We’re excited that Thomas has officially committed to Goucher for the fall of 2021," said Tom Rose, Goucher head coach. "He will fit well with our team culture because he wants to be a great teammate while working hard both on the court and in the classroom. On the court we really appreciate his abilities to set his teammates up and stretch the floor."