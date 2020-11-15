Greencastle-Antrim wrestling season taken down by COVID-19

Dan Sostek

The first COVID-19 ramifications for Franklin County winter sports have arrived.

On Friday, Greencastle-Antrim Athletic Director Vicki Ritchey announced that the district will not field a high school or middle school wrestling team.

“PIAA has deemed wrestling to be a higher-risk (for COVID-19) sport with substantial contact,” Ritchey said in a release. “As there are no options to mitigate this contact or potential exposure to our students, it has been determined that it is in the best interest of our schools and students to suspend our involvement in wrestling.”

The announcement comes in the wake of both Greencastle-Antrim Middle School and High School facing shutdowns due to positive COVID-19 cases in the schools.

The Blue Devils had two wrestlers place in sectionals last season in Jared Miller and Lorcan Wright, with Wright previously set to return this year.

“The district regrets having to make this decision and looks forward to returning to wrestling next season,” Ritchey said.

Also in the release, Ritchey said that, due to the school shutdowns, the varsity boys and girls basketball teams’ start dates have been delayed to Nov. 27.