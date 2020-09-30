Greencastle-Antrim football team OK to play after possible COVID-19 exposure

Safety equipment protected members of the Greencastle-Antrim High School football team from more than just physical injuries at last week's football game.

The Blue Devils are cleared to take on the Waynesboro Indians this Friday after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 during their season opening win at Susquehanna Township Sept. 25.

The G-A School District was notified about the potential exposure Monday, according to Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent.

The district worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and "it was determined that our players were safe-guarded appropriately, and therefore further steps are unnecessary," Hanks said.

"In preparation for the season, our football helmets were equipped with protective shields that cover the eyes, nose and mouth. All players adhered to our mask mandate when helmets were off. It was due to this vigilance that we are able to continue play," Hanks said.

"We are grateful to our athletic department and coaches for enforcing the precautions and to our students for complying with our health and safety plan," the superintendent said.

Friday's game between the Route 16 rivals begins at 7 p.m. on Kaley Field, but spectators are not permitted.