Please remember, our kids read profane yard signs: Letters to the editor

I don’t care for the political signs that use profanity and are displayed publicly. Call me old-fashioned, but I just don’t think it is appropriate.

I am not criticizing a particular candidate or party. I am criticizing displaying curse words in a front yard. Both my 6-year-old and my 8-year-old can read now. There are at least two signs using profanity prominently displayed along their bus route. If it is on TV, I can change the channel. If we are in a restaurant, we can leave. However, it is pretty difficult to change their bus route.

It wouldn’t be appropriate for children to say those things in school. It wouldn’t be appropriate to print those words in this newspaper. Although, it may be within our rights to display such signs, it doesn’t mean that we should.

I would hope that everyone who is passionate enough to hang up a political sign is passionate for our community and our children. As a community, we should be models for our children. This next generation is watching us.

— Jacob Tobolewski, Girard

The nation is suffering

under Trump’s leadership

This is in response to Jeff McAninch’s letter. I question your reasons for voting for Donald Trump.

We all have the right under any president to bear arms. Weapons of war were not mentioned in the Second Amendment.

A Supreme Court justice must follow the law, not the president.

The republic we live in is suffering because of poor leadership in the White House.

Police are hired to protect all human beings in their district. Law and order does not mean using military weapons and tear gas on peaceful protesters.

The military and veterans who fought for and died for this country have not been treated with respect by the present administration.

Every president and citizen is expected to respect our flag.

We all have the right to speak our opinion and not be censored as I am doing now.

Trump will get no more support in the next four years to secure borders than he did in the first four. Our country has greater needs.

We all have the right to praise God without fear. We also have the right to be kind to one another because we are all human beings.

You say you are voting for every unborn baby. Will you also support through taxes the rebirth of orphanages that will explode as unwanted babies are abandoned?

We all have freedom and I’m living my American dream every day.

Not much good has come from the present White House

I hope you aren’t saying that Democrats are evil. The future of our country looks very dim if the next four years are a repeat of the past four and if you have children, their future may be a nightmare.

I’m voting for Joe Biden. He wasn’t my first choice, but I believe he is the better choice.

— Ruth Speice, Erie

Evangelical support for

President Trump questioned

I am a North East native and an elder in Berea Baptist Church. I am writing a letter to evangelical Christians who support President Donald Trump. What can there be about him to make you want to follow him? Is it all because he will place conservative judges on the courts? Isn’t it more important to choose someone who is compassionate, who knows the law and will defend the Constitution?

How do you balance Trump’s treatment of immigrants, people of color, women and the poor with what you were taught in church? Jesus taught us to “do unto others as we would have others do unto us.”

Whom have you lost because of COVID-19? How do you feel when Trump says, “It will disappear.” And he talks about COVID-19 in the past tense. You live in Pennsylvania. How many new cases of COVID-19 were reported today? Have you lost your job and spent hours waiting in line at a food bank?

Have you taken “lie” out of the Ten Commandments? Do you not notice that they are lies? Trump said in his acceptance speech, “We will always and very strongly protect patients with preexisting conditions.” This could hardly be more false. Trump has been trying to dismantle the Affordable Care Act since he took office.

Have you torn from your Bible the book of Micah? Because following Trump means you are disregarding Micah 6:8 in which we are told that the Lord requires of his people “to act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

— Nancy Morton Bailey, Surrey, British Columbia