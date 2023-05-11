Greencastle, Antrim Township voters won’t see much on local ballot in primary election

The primary election is Tuesday, May 16, and local options are slim in the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township.

What’s happening with the G-A School Board election?

The only race where there are more names on the ballot than seats available is for the Republican nomination for Greencastle-Antrim School Board, but one candidate tried to have his name removed after being arrested in child pornography charges.

There are five school board seats available and the six candidates on the GOP ballot are incumbent Christopher Tyler Bonillas, Percy Rock, Jacob D. Burns, incumbent H. Carter Davidson, Mark A. Scriever II and Alana Michael. No Democrats are running for school board.

Rock asked about having his name taken off the ballot after he was arrested April 19, but it was too late. If he is one of the top five-vote getters, he has until Aug. 8 to ask that his nomination be withdrawn.

Who are the candidates in Greencastle and Antrim Township?

In the Borough of Greencastle, three four-year seats and one two-year seat are covered in this election. There are two people running from each party for the four-year posts, all with experience. The Republican candidates are incumbent Joel Amsley and Larry J. Faight, a former councilman, while current Councilmen Scott P. Reagan and Jeremy Layman are the Democratic candidates.

Antrim Township Supervisors John F. Alleman and Patrick Heraty, both Republicans, are running for reelection and have no GOP opposition. No Democrats are seeking the seats.

Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham is unopposed in his reelection bid. He has cross-filed so his name is on both ballots.

What about Franklin County and Pennsylvania races?

Republican voters will have some choices on the county level with four candidates seeking the nomination for two county commissioner slots — incumbent David Keller, Dean Horst, Lori Rice and incumbent John Flannery; and two running for register and recorder — Joy Heinbaugh, who currently holds that office, and Clayton Bendell.

On the state level, there races on for supreme, superior and commonwealth courts on the Democratic ballot and supreme and commonwealth courts for Republicans.

