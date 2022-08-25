21 years later, Greencastle to remember Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. is organizing a 9/11 Weekend of Unity to commemorate the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“If you are of a certain age, we certainly remember that day, where we were ... our thoughts, concerns … and the sacrifices made that day and in the past 21 years,” Thomas said.

Looking back on last year:Greencastle's 9/11 Walk and ceremony commemorate 20th anniversary of terror attacks

In the community:It was another magical Greencastle-Antrim Old Home Week

Several events are planned Saturday, Sept. 10. On both Saturday and Sunday, Thomas encourages individuals and groups to do good deeds by helping neighbors, family members and those in need around their homes or by just visiting and showing love and support.

He is asking everyone to fly the United States flag and for churches to hold services commemorating the sacrifices made on Sept. 11 and beyond.

“Never forget! Greencastle remembers Sept. 11, 2001, when this great nation was attacked in New York City, the Pentagon and in rural Somerset County, Pennsylvania, at Shanksville … the attacks occurred at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.,” Thomas said, adding 2,996 civilians, firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers and military personnel lost their lives that day.

“Thousands were injured, with many more paying the ultimate sacrifice in our military and from illnesses caused by the Sept. 11th attacks,” he said. “The physical and mental trauma continues today.”

For the second year, there will be a walk from Eastern Avenue to Center Square to the Veteran’s Memorial outside Greencastle Borough Hall, 60 N. Washington St.

The 9/11 Walk, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, will simulate the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that firefighters, police officers, EMS providers and civilians climbed and descended to saving many lives that morning.

“We’ll honor our men and women who are serving, have served, and sacrificed so much for our freedoms we take for granted,” Thomas said.

At the memorial, there will be a moment of silence and remembrance, reflections and a prayer. Those who want to attend the program, but not participate in the walk, should be on North Washington Street by 9 a.m. A portion of the street will be closed and a retired FDNY fire engine will be on hand.

The free Greencastle Remembers bluegrass concert will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Jerome R. King Playground bandshell. The colors will be presented by the VFW and American Legion joint color guard and the concert will feature the D&S Bluegrass Band.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com