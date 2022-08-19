Greencastle-Antrim teacher strike is an option amid contract talks

The clock is ticking on the contract for the 193 teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District, and members of the teachers union have authorized leadership to call as strike if necessary.

Ninety percent of the teachers who voted Thursday, Aug. 18, gave the go-ahead for the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association bargaining team to call a strike any time with the legally required 48-hours’ notice.

GAEA says school board members have not committed to anything after months of negotiations, while a statement from the board refers people to the district website to “find our proposals and see the numerous tentative agreements made throughout the last year.”

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith, because a strike is the last thing anybody wants,” said Brandon Solomon, a high-school English teacher and president of GAEA. “But our teachers have spoken loud and clear that we are ready to strike if it becomes necessary.”

“The district has negotiated with the association for a new contract since early this year and continues to meet and bargain in good faith,” the board statement says. “The district will continue to work with the association in the bargaining process and is hopeful that a final contract can be reached soon.”

What can't the teachers and board agree upon?

Primary sticking points in the contract talks are salaries and insurance. The current contract is set to expire Aug. 31, and additional negotiating sessions are set for Aug. 29, Sept. 13 and Sept. 29.

The day after the vote, Solomon said the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 24, would go off as planned and GAEA will continue to negotiate in hopes of a resolution.

“We’re hoping to reach an agreement by the end of the month,” Chris Bonillas, a member of the school board’s negotiating team, said at the board meeting, also held on Aug. 18. Shannon Blanchard is the lead negotiator for the team that also include Eileen Dickinson.

“That would be awesome,” said Dr. Carter Davison, vice president of the board.

Where do the salary talks stand?

The teachers are asking for a four-year contract while the board’s offer is for three years, with the possibility of a fourth, according to the negotiation information on the district’s website.

Among the board’s priorities are health care changes, along with tightening up pay increases and tuition reimbursement associated with continuing education.

“All of these priorities are designed to improve the district’s long-term fiscal health and sustainability,” the website says. “The district is not opposed to a four-year term, but will need to see movement in healthcare and credit reimbursement.”

The board is offering raises of 2.65% for 2022-23; 2.5% for 2023-24; and 2.55% for 2024-25.

The teachers are asking for 4% in 2022-23; 3.8 % in 2023-24; 3.5% in 2024-25; and 3.5% in 2025-26.

“One percent may not seem like a lot, but sometimes it is,” Solomon said of the gap between the two proposals.

A starting teacher with a bachelor’s degree is on the first step of the pay scale and receives $51,852, while a teacher with a master’s degree at the top of the scale earns $86,823, according to Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent.

“In 2021, due to the pandemic and the district’s fear of potential financial instability, the district asked teachers and educators to take a salary freeze. Teachers agreed to the freeze, even as they continued to be in the classroom every day,” says a news release sent by the Pennsylvania State Education Association on behalf of GAEA. “Because of the freeze and lower salary increases in the previous contract, starting salaries — which were once the highest in Franklin County — are now third."

There are six school districts in the county.

“I know that the community of Greencastle-Antrim is very proud of their school district … It has a great reputation,” said Lauri Lebo, a PSEA spokesperson. She said if the district wants to keep that reputation, it must work with the people who are in classrooms every day and who work directly with students.

“We need the school board to start working with us to reach a contract that reflects the health and financial sacrifices that we’ve made throughout the pandemic,” said Susie Kline, GAEA president-elect.

“With a national teacher shortage at a crisis, Greencastle-Antrim board members need to invest in its educators if they are to be able to attract and retain quality teachers,” according to the PSEA news release.

What health care changes are proposed?

Concerning health care, there are “changes that they want that we cannot agree to,” Solomon said.

To avert a strike four years ago, the district gave up its request that teachers pay part of their insurance premium.

That request is back on the table. Teachers would pay 4% the first year and 6% the next two, according to the most recent proposal.

In addition, under “spousal exclusion,” spouses who can get similar insurance benefits through their own jobs or self-employment would not be eligible for district coverage.

Also proposed is a high deductible insurance plan option in addition to the existing preferred provider organization (PPO).

What's happening next?

Generally during collective bargaining, tentative agreements — or TAs —are reached, toward the larger goal, Lebo said.

She said the board has refused to “TA” any of the issues and nothing has been resolved on any contract proposals.

“School board members have committed to absolutely nothing. Zero,” Solomon said. “After bargaining for almost an entire year, these stonewalling tactics mean we are still at square one. Quite frankly, they are insulting the teachers and educators who have worked so hard to support their students and community throughout the pandemic.”

To mark the first day they will be working under the terms of their expired contract, teachers will be at the school board meeting on Sept. 1. They will be standing in solidarity outside the Antrim Township building from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A coffee talk, open to the public, will follow at 7 p.m. in the Life Center, 35 N. Carlisle St., Greencastle.

“Since the school board has already released its contract proposal, teachers will be informing the public about their issues related to bargaining a fair contract,” the news release said.

