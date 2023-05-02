Greencastle Bronze and Granite, owner charged for allegedly failing to fulfill agreements

The owner of Bronze and Granite, 400 N. Antrim Way in Greencastle is facing eight theft charges, six of them felonies, for allegedly failing to follow through on orders totaling nearly $30,000.

Richard Randolph Freeman Jr., 37, of Oakley Lane in Greencastle, was charged Friday, April 28, through the office of Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham. The formal charge is theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

The investigation by Greencastle police began March 28, when a Hagerstown woman whose husband had passed away reported she entered into an agreement with Freeman for various headstone services on April 11, 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in Cunningham’s office.

The woman said she prepaid Freeman the full amount for the job, $1,095, and was told it would be completed in three or four months. When the work wasn’t done in that time, she called the business, received multiple excuses and promised dates of installation throughout 2022 and heading into March 2023, according to the charging documents.

Police asked Freeman to go to the Greencastle police station for an interview, during which he was asked why the contracted work hadn’t been completed. Freeman told the investigating officer he was waiting for a bronze plaque ordered from the VA on April 11, 2022, to be delivered.

The officer contacted the VA prior to the interview and knew the plaque had never been ordered. The affidavit says this is proof Freeman “had never intended to complete any of the contracted work” with the woman.

Police said others were victimized by Freeman.

“Throughout the next few weeks, multiple different complainants arrived on station to report nearly the exact same story of events and business conduct,” the affidavit says.

The dollar figures range from $1,095 to $7,795. One order dates back to October 2021 and the others were placed between March and May 2022, with victims from Fayetteville, Greencastle, Chambersburg and Shippensburg in Pennsylvania and Hagerstown and Hancock in Maryland.

Freeman is free on $25,000 unsecured bond and his preliminary hearing is scheduled May 9.