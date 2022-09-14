Shots fired on Antrim Way in Greencastle; Massachusetts man arrested

Staff reports

A Massachusetts man was arrested after Greencastle police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Antrim Way at 8:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.

The investigation led police to Hector Hernandez, 37, of Springfield, who was found walking along East Baltimore Street and arrested.

Police found shell casings in the area of the reported shooting and Hernandez was found with a handgun.

He was charged with persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a gun without a license and reckless endangerment. Following arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Duane Cummingham, he was committed to Franklin County Jail in lieu of $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Further details were unavailable Wednesday.