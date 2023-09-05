Eat, drink and shop merrily when Grub & Pub Festival comes to Greencastle

Echo Pilot

The Echo Pilot

The inaugural Greencastle Grub & Pub Festival is all about shopping, good food, drinks, friends and family.

Admission is free and the festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Greencastle. It will feature food trucks, live music and a Pub Garden for those 21 and over.

“Greencastle offers a lot of shopping opportunities during this event. In addition to the retail businesses, there’s also a Fall Market on the Lawn happening at the shop and consign & collect co., and there will be ‘Pop-Up Shop’ vendors at The Aura Building, both within walking distance along Baltimore Street,” said Debby Cunningham, director of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the festival, with F&M Trust as the sponsor.

THE MAYOR'S REPORT:Sept. 11 remembrance and playground history

“That’s the main focus behind this event,” she continued. “We want to bring people to Greencastle to shop, eat and have an enjoyable time with their friends and family.

“We have a variety of food trucks for this event,” according to Cunningham. “They’ll be located in the northern part of the Square, along North Carlisle Street, as well as in The Life Center parking lot. In addition, we have a ‘Grub Truck Cafe’ area sponsored by WellSpan Health with picnic tables so families can sit and enjoy lunch or dinner and listen to music. Whether you want to come for lunch, dinner or a mid-afternoon snack, you are sure to find something that will appeal to your appetite.”

North Carlisle Street will be closed to traffic between Center Square and Madison Street starting at 9 a.m. for vendor setup and pedestrian safety.

Confirmed food truck vendors include Keep It Smokin’ BBQ, Up In Smoke, Balkan Traditions, Wednesday Coffee Co., The Moo, Kona Ice, Edward’s Kettle Corn, John Allison Public House, Rollz on Wheelz Filipino Cuisine, Dougies BBQ Smokehouse, Porktown USA, Kickin’ Rooster, The Carving Board and Roll Time.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to sample wines and local brews from Hidden Key Brewing Co., Rough Edges Brewing, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery and Halbrendt Winery in the Pub Garden area, located in the parking lot next to The Franklin Building.

Musical entertainment includes The Hot Fun Band starting at 11 a.m., followed by Jason Teach at 2 p.m. and Mid Life Crisis at 3:30 p.m.

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/GrubPub

See the pictures:Shoppers find 'fun and sun' Sidewalk Days in Greencastle