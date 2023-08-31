THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Sept. 11 remembrance and playground history

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

The Echo Pilot

“See you in September” was a popular song in 1966 sung by The Happenings and was first recorded by The Tempos in 1959. “While you’re away, don’t forget to write” are just a few of the words in this beautiful song. Have I inspired your curiosity to look up and listen to this song of the ‘’60s that will bring back memories?

More on the events:Where we you on Sept. 11, 2001? Annual remembrance planned in Greencastle

Meanwhile, I’m a little off kilter as I write mid-week (Aug. 30) due to various Echo Pilot schedules. A very light rain was falling at 5 a.m. this morning. The day is now beautiful with low humidity and a light breeze on the porch as a hurricane is visiting the southeast United States. Our prayers go out to those in the path of nature’s event. The Orioles are on the radio and the school buses are going by. Join me as we take a break during the final days of summer.

I’ll again be hosting a walk as we remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 (22 years ago) when the United States was attacked by terrorists. I’m sure you remember where you were that beautiful, crisp morning here in G-A. I ask citizens to fly your U.S. flags Sept. 9 thru 11.

You are welcome to join me on Saturday morning, Sept. 9, as we will begin walking at 8:30 a.m. from Eastern Avenue, west on East Baltimore Street, to Center Square, then north on North Carlisle Street, east thru the alley (Pine Lane) to the G-A veterans memorial where a brief ceremony of remembrance for the 9/11 victims will be held. This is not a parade. We’ll be using the sidewalks, crossing Baltimore Street at one location so traffic will not be affected. You may also park along the stated route and observe the walkers to show your support.

D&S Bluegrass Band will hold a patriotic concert at the Rescue Hose Co., 842 S. Washington St., from 2 until 3:30 p.m. in the cafetorium. You are invited to attend and bring your favorite lawn chair.

You may recall from my previous article that I desired to write more about the recent 100th anniversary celebration of the Jerome R. King Playground. Have you viewed Lon Barkdoll’s “Brief History” of the playground? This is one for your local book library!

See the pictures:Greencastle's Jerome R. King Playground turns 100

Lon wrote about the original dedication ceremony held on a hot humid Monday morning, Aug. 6, 1923, at 10:30 a.m. during the eighth triennial Old Home Week. One of the speakers was Mr. David King, who provided funds to purchase the original lands of the playground in memory of his brother, Jerome. Mr. King presented the land deed to Rev. Dr. L. M. Conrow, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, on behalf of the newly formed playground association. It was estimated and recorded in the playground minutes that some 50,000 people were on the grounds of the new playground during the initial opening week. Wow!

Over the decades the playground lands and recreational development would expand south to Mifflin Lane, then north to Walter Avenue.

The Veterans Memorial band shell would be built in 1956 at a cost of $6,700 and dedicated at the opening of the 19th triennial Old Home Week on Aug. 5. Greencastle’s own Keystone Band performed their first concert at the new band shell on Aug. 12. Just imagine how packed the area of the brand-new band shell would have been for that concert.

There’s plenty of great weather ahead. Go to Jerome R. King Playground and enjoy the recreational gem of Greencastle and be sure to do a lot of porch sittin’. See you in September! We are certainly blessed.