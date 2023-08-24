Leaving the House: PA Rep. Paul Schemel won’t seek sixth term

Pennsylvania Rep. Paul Schemel, a Republican whose district covers southern Franklin County, announced Thursday, Aug. 24, he will not seek a sixth term in next year's election.

Schemel, whose current term will end Nov. 30, 2024, explained he is making this announcement early to provide those interested in running for the position adequate time to weigh their decision.

He assured his constituents that he will remain fully active and engaged through the end of his term representing the 90th District, which includes Waynesboro, Greencastle, Mercersburg and Mont Alto boroughs and Washington, Quincy, Antrim, Peters, Montgomery and Warren townships.

“It continues to be a great privilege to represent my community and its values and interests at the capital and, beginning in 2025, it will be time for someone new with a fresh set of eyes to carry our community’s interests forward,” said Schemel, who lives in Greencastle.

Schemel was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2015 in a contested election and then won four more uncontested elections.

He is a member of the Judiciary, Health, Energy & Environmental Resources and State Government committees and serves as the Republican chair on both the subcommittee on Healthcare and subcommittee on Courts.

Schemel is a partner in DSS Law — Dick, Stein, Schemel, Wine & Frey, LLP, and has kept his license up to date while serving in the legislature.

“I'm still focused on my legislative work, but I do look forward to returning to private practice after I leave office at the end of November 2024,” he said.

