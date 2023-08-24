How can you teach a 3-month-old? Ask Greencastle author Dominique Burford

Dominique Burford started babysitting when she was 13 years old and knew she wanted to work with children.

The 31-year-old has accumulated a lot of experience and ideas since then, and recently released the book “Creative Early Childhood Activities: Birth to 3 Years Old.”

A straight-forward primer for parents and educators who work with children, it includes instructions for simple activities using inexpensive, everyday items to stimulate young minds.

The book is divided into age groups, with a brief introduction and two or three activities for each: for birth to 3 months; 3 to 6 months; 6 to 9 months; 9 to 12 months; 1- to 2-year-olds; and 2- to 3-year-olds.

Burford hosted an event with activities from the book on Aug. 19 at Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library in Greencastle.

How was she inspired by her nephew?

Burford graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 2010 then moved to Greencastle with her mother Anne-Marie Montezuma.

She did home care for two or three years following her graduation from North High, then worked in a variety of preschool and school settings in Greencastle, Frederick and Chambersburg. She also taught dance.

“Anything working with children I absolutely love … I get to be part of helping them develop,” she said.

Recently, she’s been focusing on her nephew, Jaylen, who was born Nov. 14, 2022, to her twin, Dominic Burford, and his wife, Casey.

“My twin asked, ‘Would you work with him?’” explained Burford, who spends several days a week at their home in Fort Washington, Md.

“I think it’s important to sow seeds when they’re really young,” she said.

She wanted to help Jaylen develop his fine and gross motor skills starting at an early age. She would post pictures of their activities online and people started asking for ideas.

“One day, I thought, ‘Why not put them in one book?’” said Burford, who sat down one night, started typing and couldn’t stop. “Creative Early Childhood Activities: Birth to 3 Years Old” has been available for $10 on Amazon since July 16.

Burford dedicated the book to her nephew, writing, “Jaylen inspires me to create and share different activities for parents and Early Childhood Educators. I hope every child who experiences this activity book has just as much fun as he did!”

What are some early childhood activities she recommends?

When they are born, babies are so little most people think there’s not much to do with them, but Burford writes, “It is so important to stimulate a baby’s brain because their brains are constantly growing and developing.”

One idea for infants is a floating balloon to encourage visual tracking by following a moving object. The only materials are four helium-filled balloons and string.

A sensory activity to help 3- to 6-month-olds with touch and sight is to cut up pool noodles floating in water.

Jumping ahead, there’s truck drawing for 1- to 2-year-olds. It uses markers taped to toy trucks to draw on construction paper.

Her favorites age group is 2- to 3-year-olds whose “feelings are big and independence is at an all-time high.” For them, she recommends learning to sort objects by shape and practicing fine mother skills with safety scissors.

What’s next for the educator and author?

Burford earned an associate’s degree in general studies from Frederick Community College and is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education and special education at Stevenson University.

During the fall semester, she’ll be doing a field placement with first-graders in Carroll County, Md., public schools.

After graduating, she hopes to work in a Title 1, lower income school in Washington, D.C. She’ll probably teach kindergarten or first grade, but also may get to pursue her passion because “they’re starting to offer preschool in public schools …”

She’s also hoping to have more free events based on “Creative Early Childhood Activities: Birth to 3 Years Old” and is working a children’s book titled “Go Be Great.”

“Go Be Great” has a message of diversity, inclusion, being yourself and becoming whoever you want to be.

Burford has an author’s page on Amazon and also posts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

