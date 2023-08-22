Where we you on Sept. 11, 2001? Annual remembrance planned in Greencastle

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. is organizing his annual 9/11 Weekend of Unity to commemorate the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“If you are of a certain age, we certainly remember that day … where we were … our thoughts, concerns and the sacrifices made that day and in the past 22 years,” Thomas said.

The weekend will include a memorial walk and gathering Saturday morning, Sept. 9. A patriotic concert featuring the D&S Bluegrass Band will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rescue Hose Co. fire station, 842 S. Washington St.

Thomas also is asking people to fly the U.S. flag, churches to include 9/11 reflections in their Sunday services and individuals and organizations to do good deeds.

“Citizens and groups are encouraged to help neighbors, family members and those in need this weekend with a good deed by helping around their homes and properties or just by visiting, showing love and support,” Thomas said.

What is the meaning of the 9/11 Walk in Greencastle?

The attacks and plane crashes in New York City, at the Pentagon and in rural Somerset County at Shanksville occurred at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

A total of 2,996 civilians, firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers and military personnel died that day, Thomas said. Many more made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military in the ensuing Global War on Terror and from illnesses caused by the Sept. 11 attacks.

“The physical and mental trauma continues today,” Thomas said.

The 9/11 Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Eastern Avenue, move along Baltimore Street to Center Square and end at the Greencastle-Antrim Veterans Memorial at borough hall, 60 N. Washington St.

It simulates the 110 floors (2,071 steps) of the World Trade Center that firefighters, police officers, EMS providers and civilians climbed and descended to save many lives that morning, Thomas explained.

Veterans, emergency services personnel, citizens, students and families can join the walk or bring lawn chairs to North Washington Street for the gathering “Never Forget; We Remember” at 9 a.m.

“We’ll honor our men and women who are serving, have served and sacrificed so much for our freedoms we take for granted,” Thomas said. The observance will include reflections and prayer and a retired FDNY fire engine is expected to be on hand.

