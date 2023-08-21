THE MAYOR'S REPORT: It's still summer and here's what's happening around Greencastle

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

The Echo Pilot

What a beautiful week it has been here in Greencastle! It’s a wonderful porch sittin’ Sunday. We’ve been enjoying the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. Pennsylvania (from Media) just lost. Congratulations players for all your efforts this season. You’ve certainly made memories!

From the PennDOT:Ready, set, Green Light-Go. Greencastle gets traffic light grant

Meanwhile, back to the porch as the radio is playing some Elvis tunes with an 83-degree temperature. Have you taken a vacation this summer? How about a staycation right here in G-A? Tina and I took a lengthy walk this morning. It again allowed us to realize how much this community has to offer. Take a break with me, enjoy some iced tea, and join me here on the porch. I’ll write about that walk in a few minutes.

Congratulations to the Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319 for your 11th annual Cruise In this past week (Aug. 16) at the Blue Heron Events Center along South Washington Street. There were some 112 vehicles on display … and that is a record! WRGG’s Dave Kipp played tunes from the ’50s and ’60s. The vehicles and the music brought back many memories. Felt like I was at Green Point or Hillcrest.

School starts this Wednesday. Drivers…be aware of the bus and pedestrian traffic traveling to and from our schools. Drive carefully. Stop for the buses and pedestrians in crosswalks (marked and unmarked). Put the phone down as you drive. Greencastle police will be on the alert for violators.

The Rescue Hose Co.’s annual fund drive has begun. Tax exempt donations may be mailed to 842 S. Washington St., Greencastle, PA 17225. In 2022, for the third year in a row, the fire, rescue, EMS and fire police organization responded to over 2,500 incidents.

So, our stroll this morning took us by the beautiful High Line Train Station, another gem of Greencastle along with the Jerome R. King Playground. We traveled around Center Square observing the beautiful flowers in the rotary traffic island and in all four corner quadrants along with the flags flying in Center Square, and the Town Clock pointing toward a clear blue sky. Thanks, volunteers, for your green thumbs, taking care of the flowers at various locations in town.

Next time, I’ll write more about the King Playground and its 100 years providing a variety of passive and active recreation here in G-A. The history book just published is full of interesting information as researched and authored by Lon Barkdoll. I’ll share just some of those facts in a couple weeks.

Meanwhile, back to some easy listening radio on the porch. It’s still summer! Enjoy! We are certainly blessed!

