Ready, set, Green Light-Go. Greencastle gets traffic light grant

All the traffic signals in the Borough of Greencastle will be updated next year thanks to a grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Aug. 11 that 77 municipalities in Pennsylvania were awarded grants totaling over $35.5 million to upgrade traffic signals and improve safety and mobility.

The Borough of Greencastle is in line to receive $229,080 for traffic lights improvements on Antrim Way (U.S 11) and Baltimore Street (Route 16). It is the only municipality in Franklin County to get the Green Light-Go funding.

The project involves three intersections — U.S. 11 and Walter Avenue; U.S. 11 and Route 16; and Route 16 and Washington Street.

It includes updating controllers and detection cameras, installing uninteruptable battery power supply systems and updating pedestrian crosswalk systems, according to Emilee Little, borough manager.

“Our current intersection controllers are outdated and hinder ADA compliance due to ‘pinch points’ behind the control cabinets,” said Little, explaining walking space narrows near the control cabinets making it hard for people in wheelchairs to navigate.

The estimated project cost is $286,350 and the borough will pay the required 20% match of $57,270 with money from the general fund and liquid fuels revenue.

“This may not be a project that a lot of residents will find too exciting, but it does allow the borough to cost effectively complete necessary updates to our current signals,” Little said.

