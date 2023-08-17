Poetry in motion: G-AHS marching band show is based on Dickinson’s ‘Hope Is …’

The award-winning Greencastle-Antrim High School Blue Devil marching band is ready to take the field with a 2023 show titled “Hope Is …” — based on Emily Dickinson’s poem of the same name.

A public preview of the show will be given on Kaley Field at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 22, the night before the first day of school.

See some pictures:Greencastle-Antrim HS marching band offers 'Hope Is ...' for 2023 show

In the poem, Dickinson envisions hope as a strong-willed Bird that lives within the human soul and sings its song no matter what.

“Through her imagery we are reminded of the power of hope and how little it asks for in return,” according to Peter Vincenti, band director. “Our show explores these moving themes of hope, and throughout the production we hear Dickinson’s ‘tune without the words’ brought to life as a recurring musical motif.

“As challenges and setbacks mount, we must muster our strength against the harshest storms of life — but through it all, the Bird’s song remains and leads us into our triumphant conclusion,” he continued. “Join us as we celebrate the human capacity for hope and its importance in our lives.”

With 52 members, the band is under the field command of drum majors Lily Basalik and Colin Stike.

Featured performers are Addie Stouer, Katrina Bennett, Sam Ernst, Emmie Stouer, Peyton Anderson, Joshua Johnson, Alex Michalsky, Emma Cole, Anna Booze, Jenna Herrold, Emilee Graves and Cole Johnson.

In addition to Vincenti, band leadership includes assistant director Brock Bricker and visual coordinator Matt Heckman. The color guard staff consists of Ryan Eberly, Kelly Bouder, Jay Wetzel and Courtney Eberly. The percussion staff is Christian Eberly, Brennan Reaves and Quentin Campbell.

Along with performing at football games, the band will compete in the Cavalcade of Bands marching band circuit. The performance and competition calendar can be found on the band website: https://sites.google.com/site/gahsbands

On behalf of the band and staff, Vincenti extended appreciation to the district administration and school board for supporting the band program; recognized the band booster organization that makes every performance possible; and thanked the community of Greencastle for its steadfast support of the band program through sponsorships, fundraising campaigns and attending parades, sporting events and performances.

“The band and staff ‘Hope’ to see you at our future events,” Vincenti concluded. “Go G-A!”

Service and patriotism recognized:‘Land of the free’: Greencastle VFW honors young people