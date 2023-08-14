Thanks for the memories. Good times recalled as Greencastle playground turns 100

From a journey to discover family history to the lasting scar from a picnic table incident, the 100-year history of Greencastle’s Jerome R. King Playground was in the spotlight Thursday, Aug. 10.

People spread out on lawn chairs under the trees around the bandshell for what Lon Barkdoll, president of the playground association, themed an evening of memories that concluded with cake and ice cream.

He said he doubted David King could have imagined what would grow out of his gift when he donated money to create the playground in memory of his brother, Jerome R. King.

The original shelter house, grandstand and merry go round are still on the grounds of the playground which has grown by 2 ½ times since its dedication on Aug. 6, 1923, during Old Home Week. There are now three pavilions, multiple sports fields and courts and play equipment as the North Carlisle Street playground continues its 100-year run as a community hub.

“All of this has grown out of his original vision,” Barkdoll said.

Ben Thomas Jr., Greencastle mayor, termed the playground a “gem … something of great beauty and perfection” as he presented citations commemorating the centennial from the borough and, on behalf of state Rep. Paul Schemel, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Chairman Chad Murray recalled his days at the playground as he presented a proclamation from of Antrim Township supervisors. He said it remains a safe haven and outlet for youth and young adults.

What’s the King connection?

Growing up, Trevor King heard his father and aunt talking about the old wives’ tale of their family connection to the Greencastle playground.

“It took quite to journey to uncover some of this,” said King, who lives in Waynesboro, as he shared what’s he’s learned through genealogy research. “I liked solving the mystery.”

The playground’s roots go back to Jerome W. King and his wife, Elizabeth (Diehl) King and their four sons born in Greencastle in the 1860s and early 1870s — Samuel, David, Jerome R. and Charles. Little is known of Charles, but the other three moved to Chicago and were involved with the successful laundry business King’s Apron Supply.

Jerome R. King died in Chicago in 1916 at the age of 54. Trevor King has found him described as having upright character, always kind, cheerful and loyal.

Only one of the King sons, Samuel, had children and “that led to me,” said Trevor King, his great-great-grandson.

How did Wayne Warren get that scar?

The Rev. Wayne Warren was born in 1934, 11 years after the playground opened, and for much of his childhood lived nearby on North Carlisle Street.

“I think the playground made a major contribution to my formative years,” said Warren.

The celebration was held near the Nelson Pavilion. In the days while its construction was being finished, picnic tables were lined up nearby, Warren was running on top of them, fell and “cut my leg pretty badly … I still have the scar.”

He also recalled games like hopscotch, horseshoes, capture the flag and mumblety-peg. One summer, he chewed a lot of gum purchased at the snack bar to collect a set of baseball cards.

“Our behavior was not always ideal,” he said, admitting to shooting arrows toward the snack bar.

One day, he went to the playground looking for something to do and it was empty. He laid down in left field for an hour and just watched the clouds go by.

“It was a special place for me and many others as well,” Warren said.

When did people get to ice skate on the tennis courts?

Like Warren, Ed Baumgardner, a 1957 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, remembered a playground injury.

He was walking by the tennis courts when a fly ball from the baseball field hit him in the head, knocking him down. The right-fielder scooped Baumgardner up and carried him to his nearby home on North Carlisle Street.

Happier times included the winter of 1948-49 when his father, Ray, flooded the tennis courts and turned them into an ice skating rink.

There were dog shows and flowers shows at the playground, which also was a great place to find night crawlers, according to Baumgardner, who added he’s glad the stinky old toilet that used to be to the left of the grandstand is gone.

What would Greg Hoover buy with 25 cents?

Greg Hoover’s first recollection of the playground was the Old Home Week fireworks in 1959.

Unlike Warren and Baumgardner, he didn’t grow up on North Carlisle Street. He lived on South Washington Street, but the playground became central to his life when he was 8 and allowed to ride his bike across Route 16.

Each time he went to the playground, he would get 25 cents. He’d buy a Coke then have to choose whether he wanted a Fudgesicle, which he would dunk in the Coke, or a frozen Milky Way.

He and his friends played a lot of wiffleball and chased a lot of foul balls, Hoover recalled, explaining “Whitey” Barkdoll would give a quarter for the return of a ball.

“We had great times here at the playground,” said Hoover, a drummer who performed with a number of bands at the playground over the years, including the Greencastle-Antrim Alumni Band at the 100th birthday party.

Hoover, whose long career in Greencastle-Antrim schools saw him rise to superintendent, also served on the playground board for over 20 years, including four as president.

What’s another family connection to the playground?

One of Hoover’s fondest memories is when the baseball field was named Barkdoll Field in honor of Charles “Whitey” Barkdoll.

“One family, along with the Kings, has been central to the success of the playground … the Barkdoll family,” Hoover said.

“I always thought their backyard was the playground. ‘Whitey’ did so much … and ‘Whitey’ and Vera were night security.” Hoover said.

“Whitey” Barkdoll loved baseball, and was playground president, treasurer, served on the board of directors and headed the grounds committee for many years. His son, Lon, took his place following his death in 2000. His other sons, Tod and Vic, “are out here all the time” and daughter-in-law Liz also was on the board, Hoover said.

The Barkdoll family has probably been involved “for 80 of the 100 years,” Hoover said.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com