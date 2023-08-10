‘Land of the free’: Greencastle VFW honors young people

The “next generation of American heroes” and other young people were recently honored by Greencastle's Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319.

“What you take away from this tonight is that all these students have something in common … patriotism,” Mike Blank, VFW commander, said at the beginning of the annual evening recognizing local graduates entering the military, the VFW scholarship recipient and winners of the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen contests.

“Recognizing and supporting our youth and young adults are top priority of this post and mine,” Blank said.

Who has chosen military service?

“Let me tell you that this community cares and appreciates the sacrifices you’re about to undertake,” Blank told those who chose military service.

Blank recognized:

Gage Appenzellar, Air Force

Ethan Austin, Army, represented by his mother Colleen since he was already serving

Aidan Blankenship, U.S. Air Force Academy

Ryan Fitz, Army National Guard

Garreth Harshman, Army

Samuel Shoemaker, Air Force

Each received an American flag that was laid on the altar, anointed and prayed over at First Assembly of God and flown over the VFW grounds. The flags were presented on behalf of the VFW by Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

Blank said he hopes each will carry the flag for the rest of their life because it “is special, it’s personal, it’s revered, it represents freedom, dignity and the true meaning of being an American patriot.”

He shared the quote, “This will remain the land of the free so long as it is the home of the brave,” then added, “You are the brave for serving your country. Make us all proud and may God bless you and keep you safe.”

What other patriotic recognition was given?

The $1,000 VFW Scholarship was presented to Ayzia Sellers.

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been a nationwide program sponsored by the VFW. It is an audio-essay contest to allow high school students the opportunity to express themselves in a democratic and patriotic themed recorded essay.

This year’s theme was “Why is a veteran important?”

“I read every applicant’s essay and listened to their audio before submittal to the committee,” Blank said. “I was either smiling from ear to ear with pride or ready to burst into tears. It’s great to hear and see how our younger generation in this community is respecting our veterans and recognizing their importance.”

“Veterans are rightly one of the most respected groups in the United States,” Kayla Heinrichs said in her first-place entry. “It is impossible not to feel an overwhelming sense of national pride for the men and women who fought for us. They are held to an extremely high regard and are revered by the population. They are the greatest role models we have and are wonderful examples of sacrifice.’”

She received $500 for first place, while Makayla Oberholzer earned $300 for second and Levi Witmer got $200 for third.

The Patriot’s Pen is an essay contest for sixth- to eighth-graders to “encourage young minds to examine history, along with their own experiences in modern American society,” Blank said. The 2022-23 Patriot’s Pen topic theme was “My Pledge to America.”

Jaxson Sobol earned first place and $100. Other winners were Klara Holbruner, second, $75; Molly Thompson, third, $50; and Elayna Hamm, fourth, $50.

