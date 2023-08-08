Listen up. Art joins the lineup at Chatty Chameleon

There’s something new to talk about at the Chatty Chameleon in Greencastle.

Nicole Paci-Funk, who started the language school in 2016, has added The Studio @ Chatty Chameleon. The soft opening was in early July and a grand opening will be held Sept. 9.

In the community:Here’s to 100 years. Greencastle playground hits the century mark

“If I hadn’t been a Spanish teacher, I probably would have been an art teacher,” said Paci-Funk, who teaches Spanish at Greencastle-Antrim High School. “I’ve tried pretty much any art thing you’ve heard of so this fits in really well with me, and my daughter loves it.”

Daughter Adella Paci-Funk, who turns 10 on Aug. 12, is clearly a fan of the artistic addition to the Center Square workspace. While her mother was busy with a summer camp, where the kids were learning about the phases of the moon in Spanish with Oreo models (which they got to eat), Adella was eager to show a visitor around the studio.

What can you make at The Studio @ Chatty Chameleon?

Adella highlighted the selection of colors and brushes available at the paint bar and explained that studio programs range from kids’ paint nights to introduction to pysanky, the Ukrainian art of decorating eggs.

Even if she weren't the owner, Paci-Funk said, “This would be a place my daughter and I would go.

“I started this in 2016 when I wanted my daughter to learn Spanish,” she said. “It just keeps growing … I want to have a fun place.”

Fun for all ages is at the heart of The Studio @ Chatty Chameleon. Visitors can paint their own pottery; create picture frames, earrings and other pieces with glass fusion; learn pysanky; hand-build a piece of pottery or paint a picture to hang on their wall.

“It’s Party Time” birthday packages for kids come complete with a dedicated party attendant to help them paint a custom plate for the guest of honor and a creative party favor to take home.

Customizable parties, featuring pottery painting or glass fusion, are an option for everything from bridal and baby showers to business, church and club events.

The Studio @ Chatty Chameleon also is available for community fundraisers — including not just the event, but marketing as well.

“We will help you along the way to make this the most successful event for your group,” a Chatty Chameleon flyer promises. “We love helping to support our local and surrounding communities.”

And Paci-Funk anticipates even more activities. “We’ll just keep adding,” she said. Possibilities include a harvest party, Santa’s workshop and “date night,” with parents doing an activity in one room and children in another so there are no worries about finding a baby-sitter.

End-of-year honors:Academics, character and more. G-A Middle School students earn awards

“Everyone’s excited to have something to do,” Paci-Funk said.

Coming off a summer with about a dozen camps, Chatty Chameleon is now gearing up for fall classes. In addition to the art component, Chinese is being added to the language lineup that includes not only Spanish but coding, taught by Paci-Funk’s husband, Tom, a computer science teacher at North Hagerstown High School, and American Sign Language. Specialized classes and private instruction also are available.