THE MAYOR’S REPORT: How you can help Imagine Franklin County 2035

Bem Thomas Jr./Mayor of Greencastle

The Echo Pilot

My maternal grandmother was born in 1890. I remember her stories about what it was like growing up on a very rural farm along a dirt road at the turn of the 20th century. So, this writing will again be about planning. Could you imagine the changes your ancestors and my late Grandma Swain saw over her 94 years?

It’s Sunday afternoon. The porch got a bath today after a windstorm from last week! The spiders were busy as we took a few days off. Rain is pending as a storm is brewing from the southwest, headed northeast. Join me as we review the importance of municipal, regional and county planning. I received a lot of comments from my writing two weeks ago about traffic in the region.

The Franklin County commissioners are asking residents and stakeholders to provide feedback on the county’s 10-year comprehensive plan. A draft of the plan (Imagine Franklin County 2035) is available for review online at compplan.franklincountypa.gov through Sept. 12.

A comprehensive plan is a strategic document designed to guide land use policy. Pennsylvania law requires counties to update their comprehensive plans every 10 years. Franklin County’s new comprehensive plan, known as Imagine Franklin 2035, identifies and prioritizes the county’s strategic goals and objectives. When adopted, it will also serve as a blueprint for the county to address opportunities and build upon existing community assets in the years to come. The Franklin County Planning Department is leading the comprehensive plan update that is being paid for by a PA Department of Community and Economic Development grant. On May 8, county planners presented the draft plan for southern Franklin County municipal officials at the borough office.

All individuals who live or work in Franklin County are encouraged to share their comments and thoughts on the plan and the goals it establishes. Feedback can be submitted online at compplan.franklincountypa.gov until Sept. 12. Two open houses are being held this Tuesday, Aug., 8 (afternoon and evening) at the Franklin County Administrative Building, 272 N. Second St. in Chambersburg. I encourage those with a computer to visit the Franklin County website, review and comment on this draft plan.

The region will continue to grow due to the quality of life and a stable economic environment here. Pennsylvania will continue to be a strong retirement state that will continue to require significant health care needs for we seniors. Early childhood development, public safety, senior care, transportation access, quality education, land conservation and existing facilities reuse are just a few of my planning priorities.

My experience with comprehensive plans goes back to the late 1980s. I was most recently involved with the Central Adams Comprehensive Plan that involved multiple municipalities. One thing is certain … technology brings so much more to planning and statistical analysis. Even more important is to not just approve a plan, but to utilize the plan with the citizens and stakeholders. Don’t let the document(s) get too dusty while sitting in a file (or thumb drive). I’ve said it for decades … if you don’t plan your community, developers will plan it for you. How else can you participate? Attend your elected officials’ public meetings and planning commission meetings.

When our veterans returned from World War II, by 1950, Greencastle’s population was 2,661, while Antrim Township’s population was 4,684. Seventy-three years later, G-As’ combined population is now over 20,000. The challenge of comprehensive planning is the municipal government’s use of zoning, ordinances and land use requirements while balancing property rights of citizens. As written in many of my prior articles, our transportation system and expansion of sewer and water infrastructure has greatly influenced the region since the early 1960s as stated in Greencastle’s 1965 comprehensive plan. Since then, Greencastle-Antrim and the school district have authored several regional comprehensive planning documents.

Take some time this week and check out the draft Franklin County comprehensive planning documents as we envision our community over the next 10 years. Communication and working together with elected officials and citizens are the key to success for this great community.

A nice rain has arrived in Greencastle so I’m now in the family room. We are certainly blessed.