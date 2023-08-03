Here’s to 100 years. Greencastle playground hits the century mark

Jerome R. King Playground has been the second home for generations of Greencastle kids, and a few of them will be featured at its 100th anniversary celebration on Thursday, Aug. 10.

A gift from David King in memory of his brother, Jerome, the playground on North Carlisle Street was dedicated on Aug. 6, 1923, during Old Home Week.

A King family member will be among the speakers when during the playground’s centennial program, which begins at 6 p.m. at the bandshell.

Who were the Kings and what’s their connection to the playground?

The King brothers — Samuel, David, Jerome and Charles — were born in Greencastle in the 1860s and early 1870s, the sons of Jerome W. King, who fought in the Civil War, and his wife, Elizabeth (Diehl) King.

At least three of them moved west to Chicago and operated King’s Apron Supply, a successful laundry business, according to Lon Barkdoll, president of the playground association. He will be among the speakers at the anniversary celebration, and compiled a history booklet that will be available for a $5 donation at the event.

He believes David owned the business and Jerome was the secretary, replaced after his death by Samuel. He has no idea what happened to Charles.

David King was a strong advocate for Old Home Week, the Greencastle-Antrim community’s triennial celebration, and gave $5,000 to establish the playground in memory of his brother, who died in Chicago in 1916 at the age of 54.

The playground, originally about 4 1/2 acres, was the center of attention during OHW in 1923 with an estimated 50,000 people on the grounds during the week, according to playground minutes. Many of the OHW events, including the fireworks, were held at the playground. Thousands of other people visited just to check out the new facility.

“I think, especially in the first 40 to 50 years, it was the social center,” Barkdoll said, listing Greencastle High School sports, Old Home Week events, teen dances and a fireplace for roasting hot dogs.

What’s planned for the anniversary celebration?

The Greencastle-Antrim Community Band will perform at the anniversary program, which will include a flag ceremony by the American Legion and VFW; presentation of proclamations by the Borough of Greencastle, Antrim Township and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; and remarks by Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

The Rev. Wayne Warren, who lived on North Carlisle Street, will remember days spent there in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Warren also will give the benediction at the end of the program.

Ed Baumgardner, who also grew up nearby and graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School in 1957, will share remembrances of playground activities.

Also in the lineup is Greg Hoover, former playground board member and president, “who grew up out here like the rest of us did,” Barkdoll said.

Rounding out the list is Trevor King of Waynesboro, who will share what he’s learned about his family and the playground via genealogy research. He is the great-great-grandson of Samuel King. The other three King brothers were childless, Barkdoll said.

The evening also will feature refreshments, old pictures on display, reminiscing and distribution of an anniversary souvenir.

Who’s played ball on the field?

“JEROME R. KING PLAYGROUND. FOUNDED 1923” is painted across the top of the grandstand at the baseball field, where bats have cracked for players of all ages.

“Nellie Fox played here a lot,” said Barkdoll. The St. Thomas native spent most of his career with the Chicago White Sox. He was one of the best second basemen of all time and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Major League All-Stars once took on the Minor League All-Stars on the playground field.

Today it is used by the teams from the American Legion, the Edge and the Greencastle-Antrim Baseball Softball Association.

It was named Barkdoll Field in 1999 in honor of Lon Barkdoll’s father, Charles E. “Whitey” Barkdoll, for — as the scoreboard says — “his lifelong dedication to the Jerome R. King Playground and baseball in the Greencastle community.”

“My Dad lived baseball. If there was a game, he was here,” Barkdoll said. “Whitey” Barkdoll served as playground president, treasurer and board member, and headed the grounds committee for many years.

“He was quite taken aback when the field was named after him,” said Lon Barkdoll, who took his father’s place on the board after he passed away in 2000.

What will you find at the playground?

“It’s a part of my life. I’ve always lived within shouting distance,” said Barkdoll, who recalled playing baseball, running the concession stand, tending the scoreboard and chasing foul balls on the railroad tracks.

“Someone kept it up for me when I was a kid, so now I keep it up for the kids,” Barkdoll said.

There are plenty of attractions at the playground for kids and adults alike.

Athletic facilities include the baseball field, a T-ball field, tennis courts, basketball courts and, currently under construction, pickleball courts.

There are three separate play areas, including one with equipment donated by the Greencastle Lions Club in 2015.

Throughout the grounds are plaques and signs highlighting individuals, organizations and businesses in the community that have upheld the legacy of David King in donating to the playground.

The playground has grown over the years and now encompasses about 15 acres dotted with benches and comfortable glider swings. It features three pavilions as well as the original shelter house built in 1923.

Visitors can quench their thirst at a piece of Greencastle history. A water fountain placed on Center Square in 1914 during the Old Boys Reunion, more commonly known as Old Home Week, was moved to the front of the playground in 1950 and relocated closer to the baseball field in 2016.

The bandshell, where the anniversary celebration will be held, is also the site of a free summer movie series. In July, about 350 people turned out to watch “Super Mario Brothers” and enjoy free popcorn, ice cream and water. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will be shown at dusk Monday, Aug. 14.

If it rains on movie night, the film will be postponed until Tuesday, Aug. 15. If it rains the night of the anniversary celebration, the program will be moved to First Church Greencastle, 45 N. Washington St.

