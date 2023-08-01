Academics, character and more. G-A Middle School students earn awards

Greencastle-Antrim Middle School students earned a host of honors at the end-of-the-year awards ceremony in May.

CHARACTER RECOGNITION AWARDS

Character Counts Pillars – The Six Pillars of Character are the ethical values to guide our choices: Trustworthiness. Respect. Responsibility. Fairness. Caring. Citizenship.

Students in grades six to eight were recognized for exceptional character in these areas:

TRUSTWORTHINESS – When others trust us, they give us greater leeway because they feel we don’t need monitoring to assure that we’ll meet our obligations. They believe in us and hold us in higher esteem. Trustworthiness includes qualities like honesty, integrity, reliability and loyalty.

See the pictures:How did they do that then? G-A students explore the 1800s at Cumberland Life Festival

AWARDED TO:

Kylie Mowen

Elliana Bigler

Jaden Princler

Sophia Denlinger

NoraGrace Deneen

Terryn Bard

Brayden Ingream

RESPECT – People are not things, and everyone has a right to be treated with dignity. The Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have them do unto you — nicely illustrates the pillar of respect. Respect prohibits violence, humiliation, manipulation and exploitation. It reflects civility, courtesy and decency.

AWARDED TO:

Katherine Zawilinski

Alissa Hull

Layla Stiner

Nicholas Burke

Maddox Williams-Miller

Kaia Flory

Owen Hinkle

RESPONSIBILITY – Life is full of choices. Being responsible means being in charge of our choices. It means being accountable for what we do and who we are. Ethical people show responsibility by being accountable, pursuing excellence and exercising self-restraint.

AWARDED TO:

Addison Robertson

Blaine Martin

Benjamin Jansen

Alannah Coleman

Sophia Stine

Gabriella Gervasio

Elliana Gingrich

FAIRNESS – It involves issues of equality, impartiality, openness and due process. Essentially fairness implies adherence to a balanced standard of justice without relevance to one’s own feelings or inclinations.

AWARDED TO:

Whitaker Stevenson

Ethan South

Eli Ankerbrand

Gavin Cottrell

Alexandria Seville

Harrison Dorrier

Nathaniel Schumacher

CARING – Caring is the heart of ethics. It is scarcely possible to be truly ethical and yet unconcerned with the welfare of others. Ethics is about good relations with other people. A person who really cares feels an emotional response to both the pain and pleasure of others.

AWARDED TO:

Cole Burkholder

Marli Kania

Roger Snyder

Lilah Placko

Hayden Horton

Micah Barrett

Cayden Johnson

CITIZENSHIP – The good citizen knows the laws and obeys them. He volunteers and stays informed on the issues of the day. He does more than his "fair" share to make society work, now and for future generations. The good citizen gives more than he takes.

AWARDED TO:

Kathryn BreamNathan Long

Ava Witmer

Ginger Moore

Abigail Hartmire

Emma Hamilton

McKenna Horner

STUDENT SPARKLE AWARDS: These students were recognized for demonstrating characteristics of all six pillars in an exemplary manner.

AWARDED TO:

Landon Bishop

Evangaline Martin

Kiersten Swain

TEACHER SPARKLE AWARD: This award is given in loving memory and honor of wellness teacher Kim Muller. The award is given to a teacher who represents her qualities: caring, compassionate, joyful, positive and relational, awarded to: Holly Tyler

DEPARTMENT AWARDS

Students recognized for earning the highest GPA on their team:

Language arts:

6th Grade – Baylee Lopez, Finley Noblit, Cate Shubert, Emma Hamilton, Daisy Black

7th Grade – Lily Black, Addison Roberts, Jemima Anderson

8th Grade – Gabriella Owolabi, Kiersten Swain, Serenity Goodman, Loki Huffman

Math:

6th Grade – Sophia Stine (Math 6), Gabriella Gervasio (Math 6), Ali Logsdon (Math 6), Finley Noblit (Accelerated Math)

7th Grade – Ava Cottrell (Math 7), Ava Linka (Math 7), McKenna Rife (Accelerated Math), Whitaker Stevenson (Algebra 1)

8th Grade – Serenity Goodman (Math 8), Jaxson Sobol (Math 8), Reagan Watson (Math 8), Anthony Dennis (Math 8), Eliana Bigler (Algebra 1), Landon Bishop (Geometry)

Science:

6th Grade – Sophia Stine, Emma Hamilton, Natalie Schwartz, Carissa Dean

7th Grade – Ben Jansen, Katherine Zawilinski

8th Grade – Nathan Long, Serenity Goodman

Social Studies:

7th Grade – Blake Cotton, Genevieve Barthlow

8th Grade – Elijah Ambrose, Hope Snodderly, William Smith

Others recognizedEnd-of-the-year honors. Greencastle-Antrim High School students earn awards

OTHER RECOGNITION

AUXILIARY TO VFW POST 6319 ESSAY CONTEST: Jaxson Sobol, Klara Holbruner, Molly Thompson, Elayna Hamm

ELKS AMERICANISM WRITING CONTEST:

1st – Finn Weir

2nd – Will Smith

3rd – Brysen Lehman

ELKS ANTI-DRUG ESSAY CONTEST

1st – Blake Witmer

COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: Keira Beeler, Damien Chilcote, Wyatt Gordon, Tristan Jacobs, Marli Kania, Selena Parkinson, Matthew Snyder, Maddox Beaver, Logan Cathor, Liam Gaddis, Deacon Richer

MORNING ANNOUNCEMENT CREW: Kiersten Swain, Gavin Logsdon, Samuel Petruska, Jordyn Wagner, Addie Bloyer, Chloe McManus, Terryn Bard, Ginger Moore

CHORAL AWARDS:

Most improved: Madelyn Cowden, Ace Monn, Kiera Davis, Deacon Richer, Declan Sheppard, Marli Kania

Leadership: Baylee Lopez, Tanner Stevens, Isabella Camden, Grayden Sample, Kiersten Swain, Alissa Hull

MVP: Emma Hamilton, Garrett Shover, Michael Wolf, Ben Flory, Ginger Moore, Braydon Jessop

MATHCOUNTS SILVER CLUB: The following students were members of the Mathcounts club after school and attended a minimum of five meetings to help attain Silver level recognition from the National Mathcounts club organization:

Hamza Ali, Cooper Green, Ayden Hoffmaster, Nishanth Jeedipalli, Garrett Shover, Jacob Bennett, Ben Flory, Milo Kauffman, Lillian Lieberman, Aven Milgrim, Brycen Ricker, Gabriel Walker, Keenan Patterson Lilah Placko, Alivia Polifka, John Rowan, William Smith, Regann Yost

STUDENT COUNCIL OFFICERS:

President – Jordyn Wagner

Vice President – Adalynn Bloyer

Secretary – Lilah Placko

Treasurer – Avery Barkdoll

Public Relations – Finley Noblit

SPELLING BEE WINNERS: Finley Noblit, Sophie Clopper, Jaren McCurdy, Tydus Herbelin

ATHLETIC RECOGNITION:

Outstanding Male Athlete: Blaine Martin

Outstanding Female Athlete: Jordyn Wagner

THE AMERICAN LEGION AWARD: An award given to one boy and one girl in eighth grade. Every year, two students are chosen by their peers to receive the prestigious American Legion Award. The criteria for receiving the award include being polite, well-mannered, courteous and always respectful. The American Legion Award recipients are students who are always ready to help and support staff as well as fellow students. In short, these two young people have made the middle school a better place to be, defined “good citizen” and were excellent role models for younger students.

Awarded to: Adalynn Bloyer, Gavin Logsdon

ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS AWARDS

EDUCATIONAL CAREER OF EXCELLLENCE: These eighth-grade students were recognized for maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout their years at GAMS:

Avery Barkdoll, Eliana Bigler, Landon Bishop, Adalynn Bloyer, Jaxson Bostick, Kahl Cordell, Bryce Davidson, Sophia Denlinger, Adelaide Dietrich, Jada Sterling, Collin Flynn, Emily Fowler, Hudson Garland, Blake Gilroy, Kayleigh Horst, Alissa Hull, Landon Kagarise, Gavin Logsdon, Nathan Long, Kiersten Swain, Blaine Martin, Evangeline Martin, Madison McDonald, Timothy Meals, Natalie Medina, Ginger Moore, Gabriella Owolabi, Lilah Placko, Carter Sobol, Madison Swope

EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS: These students were recognized for maintaining all A’s for the entire school year.

6th Grade:

Terryn Bard, Jackson Barkdoll, Daisy Black, Olivia Bruckhart, Eli Buhrman, Kayleigh Byrne, Rozalyn Cohen, Aubrey Cordell, Colt Cottle, Carissa Dean, NoraGrace Deneen, Caroline Drawbaugh, Kaia Flory, Jarren Fye, Gabriella Gervasio, Elliana Gingrich, Maclane Gingrich, Cooper Green, Lailah Greene, Emma Hamilton, Ryleigh Harshman, Nathaniel Herrmann, Owen Hinkle, Dezlen Holman, McKenna Horner, Brayden Ingream, Nishanth Jeedipalli, Brady Kagarise, Meenakshi Viswanathan, Chloe Kingsley, Timothy Kirylka, Shirlene Landers, Blake Lazarus, Allison Logsdon, Olivia Long, Baylee Lopez, Riley Martin, Luke McGlaughlin, Chloe McManus, Dane Medina, Ace Monn, Keziah Mwaipaja, Teagan Myers, Genieve Nardi, Finley Noblit, Suzanna Painter, Landon Palmer, Nicholas Paris, Ashley Poper, Joshua Reinke, Trinity Rotz, Natalie Schwartz, Alexandria Seville, Benjamin Seylar, Rebecca Shatzer, Garrett Shover, Catherine Shubert, Carter Startzman, Sophia Stine, Shaun Thomas, Charlotte Wagner, Maelle Weir, Bryce Wilhide, Elijan Wingert, Bradley Wolter, Ryleigh Hewitt

7th Grade:

Eli Ankerbrand, Hayden Baer, Caroline Barnes, Lily Black, Jovie Blair, Kayleigh Bream, Sophia Bruner, Quinton Carr, Lillian Coles, Payton Cordell, Blake Cotton, Ave Cottrell, Keira Davis, Mason DeVaughn, Benjamin Flory, Darcy Fulton, Emily Guzic, Gabriel Highbarger, Ethan Horst, Luke Hull, Benjamin Jansen, Kira Johnson, Milo Kauffman, Jadyn Klinger, Lillian Lieberman, Ava Linka, Spencer Long, Emma Nunnelee, Jaden Princler, Camden Rakaczewski, Reagan Reed, Brycen Ricker, McKenn Rife, Addison Roberts, Sydnee Russell, Roger Snyder, Rosalyn Starliper, Whitaker Stevenson, Tiegan Thompson, Hunter Trivette, Sophia Tytus, Sydnie Weller, Ava Witmer, Jeffrey Woodruff, Riley Yeaman, Chloe Young, Katherine Zawilinski, Keyaira Zeger

PRESIDENT’S GOLD AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE. These eighth-grade students were recognized for maintaining all A’s for the entire school year.

Elijah Ambrose, Jeremiah Armstutz, Avery Barkdoll, Elliana Bigler, Landon Bishop, Adalynn Bloyer, Jaxson Bostick, Mannix Brookens, Nicholas Burke, Olivia Carbaugh, Dominic Ciucci, Sophia Clopper, Alannah Coleman, Karissa Cook, Kahl Cordell, Gacin Cotrell, Bryce Davidson, Adelaide Dietrich, Colling Flynn, Emily Fowler, Emma Fretz, Paige Funk, Hudson Garland, Blake Gilroy, Destiny Gladhill, Serenity Goodman, Tanner Gossard, Elayna Hamm, Tydus Herbelin, Klara Holbruner, Kayleigh Horst, Alissa Hull, Wyatt Hill, Brayden Jessop, Landon Kagarise, Carter Kobel, Gavin Logsdon, Nathan Long, Blaine Martin, Evangeline Martin, Madison McDonald, Timothy Meals, Natalie Medina, Ginger Moore, Landon Myers, Gabriella Owolabi, Samuel Petruska, Alyssa Petty, Connor Piskorik, Lilah Placko, Olivia Rice, Marivel Sanjuan Santiago, Rowan Shubert, William Smith, Hope Snodderly, Carter Sobol, Jaxson Sobol, Blake South, Jada Sterling, Kiersten Swain, Jordyn Wagner, Reagan Watson, Jacob Wenger

EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS: These students demonstrated superior academic achievement but did not qualify for the Academic Excellence Award.

6th Grade:

Zane Cordell, Hamza Ali, Aiden Pearce, Emma Barnes, Bethany Nuse, Shilah Haines, Swetha Janarthanan, Lena Ben-Salem, Chloe Parks, Manuel Sandino, Emma Stouffer, Kailah Everly, Ryane Kueppers, Harrison Dorrier, Kelson Wenger, Haydn Ebersole, Annalee O’Brian, Leilah Swain

7th Grade:

Nevaeh Cline, Nevaeh Overton, Blake Harper, Isabella Camden, Josiah Toms, Zach Russell, Emma Marx, Lucas Shank, Obadiah Agha, Jemima Anderson, Nathan Cain, Genevieve Barthlow

PRESIDENT’S SILVER AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT. These eighth-grade students demonstrated superior academic achievement but did not qualify for the Academic Excellence Award.

Logan Detwiler, Derek Diffenderfer, Conner Hurley, Dominic Ciucci, Ashton Allen, Landon Kagarise, Molly Thompson, Biruk Facchina, Morgan Piper, Madeline Duncan, Dylan Latta, Lena Emery