They’ve got the look. Businesses honored for property improvement projects

Local businesses were honored for property renovations at the Cumberland Valley Business Alliance’s recent economic development breakfast at Green Grove Gardens.

Winners were recognized for real estate improvements, historic preservation and environmental sustainability.

In the up to $150,000 property improvement category, Rough Edges Brewing was recognized for its façade makeover. The renovations at 91 W. Main St. in Waynesboro updated the building’s window displays, added a covered porch and new signs and made seating improvements.

Main Street Investments received the award in the $150,000 to $500,000 category. Its work in restoring several buildings in Chambersburg has helped add storefronts and quality apartments to the downtown core.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Chambersburg, was named the winner in the $1 to $5 million category for its narthex expansion. The 3,600-square-foot addition connects to the existing historic church structure and has provided more worship space and parking.

Heritage Retirement Community received recognition in the $5 million to $10 million category for its Antrim Quarters Personal Care addition. The 35,000-square-foot expansion has two floors of living space and the lower level has amenities for residents as well as office space. The addition connects to the original building and is located at 2256 Shanks Church Road, Greencastle.

In the over $10M category, F&M Trust was honored for the completion of its new corporate headquarters at 1500 Nitterhouse Drive, Chambersburg. The 67,000-square-foot facility features outstanding improvements as the space was modified from industrial to commercial use.

The Chambersburg Borough received the Historic Preservation Award for its restoration of the Borough Hall Clock Tower at 100 S. Second St. The clock tower survived the burning of Chambersburg in 1864 and is part of a larger renovation project.

The final award, Environmental Sustainability, was given to Setas Mushrooms. Setas Mushrooms has transformed a traditional farm in Montgomery Township into a facility that grows mushrooms and adheres to sustainable practices. This includes the development of biodegradable coffins, renewable energy and effective waste management strategies.

“Thank you so much to all our award winners and their outstanding accomplishments. Your work is incredibly important to our community,” said Steve Christian, president of the CVBA and executive director of the Chambersburg Area Development Corp.

The meeting also including local and regional updates on economic development by Mike Ross of Franklin County Area Development Corp.; Rick Vilello of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; Debby Cunningham of the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce; and Christian on behalf of CADC.

Following the meeting, Vilello met with many small business owners as he enjoyed tours of downtown Greencastle and Chambersburg led by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. and the Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce.

The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance is a partnership between the Chambersburg and Greencastle-Antrim chambers of commerce. For more information, visit CVBAlliance.org