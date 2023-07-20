New Greencastle Sheetz opens July 27. Here’s what you need to know

The new Sheetz convenience store at U.S. 11 (North Antrim Way) and Route 16 (West Baltimore Street) in Greencastle will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s planned on opening day?

Grand opening festivities start at 9 a.m. with multiple giveaways including the grand prize of “Sheetz for a Year” — $2,500 on a Sheetz card.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. at the store, where the official address is 215 W. Baltimore St., Greencastle.

Help yourself

There will be free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

And help others

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, a nonprofit committed to ending hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania. It works with 1,100 local agencies and programs to serve more than 144,000 people in need each month.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for food bank. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, while supplies, last from 9 to 11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Does this seem familiar?

The new Sheetz is the third in the Greencastle-Antrim area, but it is built at the site of community’s first Sheetz.

After 30 years on the busy corner, the original store closed Sept. 11, 2014, the same day a new Sheetz opened along U.S. 11 at Exit 3 of Interstate 81 south of Greencastle. East of town, the Sheetz at Route 16 and Grindstone Hill Road was built in 2010.

The old Sheetz, the former Jim’s Tavern and houses and townhouses on the block were demolished early this year to make way for construction of the new store.

Sheetz by the numbers

Sheetz currently operates 675-plus stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.