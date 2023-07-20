Firefighting in their future. Cadets learn by doing at Franklin County ‘boot camp’

More than two dozen teens applied tourniquets to themselves and each other and packed a model wound to stop the bleeding Monday morning at the Franklin County Public Safety Training Center.

The 14- to 17-year-olds are the latest class of cadets to attend the Franklin County Junior Firefighter Academy, running July 16 to 22 and sponsored by the Franklin County Fire Chiefs’ Association.

The 29 junior members of fire companies throughout Franklin County and as well as nearby Cumberland and Adams counties and as far away as Frackville in Schuylkill County are the first to enroll in the academy since the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do the junior firefighters have to say about careers and community?

The “boot camp” is a training ground for many of the participants who plan to make firefighting a career.

The academy features hands-on learning and drills, classroom instruction in firefighting and emergency medical services, field trips to local fire stations and the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., and group and individual challenges, with graduation Saturday morning, July 22, at the Marion Volunteer Fire Co.

Brady Papa, 15, heard about the academy when he first joined Greencastle’s Rescue Hose Co. He talked fire company members who had attended the academy and they said it was a great experience.

Brady said his ultimate goal is to be a career firefighter because “once you get into it, it kind of catches you.”

Izayah Cooper, 16, of the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department and Spencer High, 14, of the Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department both said they want to help their communities.

Ethan Logsdon, 17, was inspired to join MMP&W Volunteer Fire Co. in Mercersburg by older brother Evan Logsdon.

“I saw his motivation to do it and it motivated me,” said Ethan, who also wants to be a career fireman.

Gabe Reineman, now 16, joined the Franklin Fire Co. in Chambersburg as soon as he turned 14 and was eligible to be a junior member.

“I always wanted to be a career fireman, make a difference and help the community,” said Gabe, who sees the academy as a way “to better myself as a fireman.”

How do cadets learn more than firefighting skills?

“There’s been a lot of cadets come through this program since 2007,” said Jerry Houpt, Marion fire chief, who co-leads the program with Ben Holmquist, deputy chief at New Franklin. Both are members of the board of the fire chiefs’ association and career firefighters, Holmquist in the D.C. metro area and Houpt recently retired as a federal government firefighter, mainly at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., and now Franklin County hazardous materials coordinator.

In addition to making it their profession, graduates volunteer and hold leadership roles in their local fire companies, own small businesses and have gone into the military.

Decline in volunteerism and the challenges posed to volunteer fire companies is a problem locally as well as across the state and the country.

They need “many, many, many more volunteers,” Houpt said.

“I remember when you couldn’t get a seat on a fire truck. Now you wonder if you have enough to go on a call,” Holmquist said.

The junior fire academy helps retain young volunteers and allows them see their value as junior members, even though they are not old enough to be certified to perform many of the hands-on duties, Holmquist said.

It also can be a stepping stone to the fire and rescue program at Franklin County Career and Technology Center, where they can become nationally certified firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

The academy touches on the emergency response basics, but Holmquist said teamwork, responsibility, discipline and respect are some of the big take-aways.

“They like the fact they were held to a higher standard,” Holmquist said. “It’s amazing what they can do.”

Who helps the Franklin County Junior Firefighter Academy?

Claudia Rudisill, 22, attended the academy four for years, found a “plethora of knowledge,” learned something new every year and said the lessons are “applicable to many aspects of life.”

She and her sister, Colleen Rudisill, 23, a three-year academy alumna, followed in the footsteps of their father, Keith Rudisill, as members of the Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department in Adams County. Colleen, who works at Abraxas near South Mountain, Pa., also is a member of New Franklin. Colleen volunteers with a fire company in State College, where she went to college and now works in the engineering research department at Penn State.

They, like the other junior firefighter academy staffers, instructors and leaders, are volunteering their time.

The academy also is supported by local fire companies, churches, businesses and individuals, who provide food, transportation and supplies like tables, chairs and tents. The teens sleep in the gym at Franklin Learning Center, which is next door to the training center off U.S. 11 just south of Chambersburg.

Tuition is $375 for Franklin County cadets and $475 for out of county, with the fee paid by their host fire company, Houpt said. The cadets get uniforms pants, T-shirts, golf shirts and shorts, as well as plaques with a class photo.

Each class is given a blank canvas to design its own flag. The members receive miniatures, while the originals are framed and hang with the plaques on a wall at the training center.

Flag mottos from previous years include “The more we sweat in training, the less we bleed in battle,” “Creating a culture of safety,” “One team, one dream” and “Unity is strength.”

Photos and updates from the class can be found on Facebook at Franklin County Jr. Fire Academy.

Information is available at the fire chiefs’ association website.

