Greencastle driver pronounced dead at the scene of Williamson Road accident

A 69-year-old Greencastle woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday morning, July 17, on Williamson Road in Antrim Township.

Pennsylvania State Police said Pamela M. Scott was eastbound at 8:20 a.m. when her 2004 Jeep Wrangler drifted across the center line and hit a westbound 2023 Kenworth TJ driven by Emeryck M. Bender, 40, of Shippensburg.

After the impact, the Jeep spun 180 degrees and came to rest in the middle of the road.

The Kenworth went off the north side of the road, up an embankment and rolled over on the driver’s side. Bender was not hurt, police said. The crash occurred about 900 feet west of Craig Road.