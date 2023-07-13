Cancer Unwrapped. Greencastle teen wins national writing contest

Emma Strait graduated twice this year — as a member of the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2023 and from oncology to the survivorship side of care at Hershey Medical Center.

The community rallied around the then-13-year-old and her family with the message #EMMASTRONG when she was diagnosed with leukemia on Jan. 17, 2018.

“It was crazy seeing everyone wearing shirts” with that message, she recalled during an interview a month after receiving her diploma. Fundraisers ranged from sports events to a masquerade evening.

Now 18 and cancerfree, Emma graduated summa cum laude, with highest honors, and received a number of end-of-the-year awards and scholarships at G-AHS.

Emma also earned a place in the national spotlight as her essay “This Is Me Trying” was one of 20 winners among 1,112 entries in this year’s Cancer Unwrapped Teen Writing Contest.

What do smells, good and bad, mean to Emma?

Cancer Unwrapped is “a collection of heartfelt stories written by teens facing cancer.” Like Emma, some of the teens have had cancer, while others wrote about a loved one.

The 2023 edition can be found on the website of Cancer Pathways, an organization “committed to changing the world for those facing the impact of cancer.”

“If hell is real, and I am destined to be tortured for all of eternity, it would be through smells,” is the first line of Emma’s Cancer Unwrapped story. She recounted the smells of the doctor’s office, cheap takeout for holidays when she was too sick to be with loved ones and cleaning chemicals in her home, all “an ever present reminder that I was fighting for my life.”

She wrote, “I mean, cancer? That happens to people on tv shows or distant relatives that I have never met. Not to me. Well, until it did.”

Her story touches on the prospect of dying, how her teenage life was very different from her peers, depression and loneliness, the importance of reaching out to others and being honest with her feelings.

“Eventually I picked up on important patterns: fundraisers thrown in support of me, food constantly sent over to my family for dinner, and little notes my sister would write for me with silly puns,” she wrote. “My naiveness was no longer able to bring me comfort. Instead, I found it in people. You can never trust your life will not go horribly wrong at any moment. But you can trust the good in people. The kind that helps a girl they have never met face an impossible battle. It was the love and support of strangers and my loved ones that got me through my treatment.”

She concluded, “Even though smells torment me, they also save me. The smell of my mother’s coconut and lavender shampoo as she pulls me in for a hug after a rough round of chemo. The smell of the home cooked lasagna my aunt just dropped off. The smell of my favorite candy with a handwritten note taped on top that my sister gave me. Because at the end of the day, they are not just smells, they are my memories. And my memories, the good and the bad, make me who I am.”

One take-away from her story is to rely on the people around you.

The daughter of Melissa “Missy” and Jay True, she is part of a blended family that includes siblings Ellie Strait, Eli Strait, Ashley True, Kristen True, Danny True and Kelly Longerbeam.

“My mom is one of the reasons I got through it,” Emma said, explaining, “She was there for me with all the trips to Hershey to play games with me and handle my bad attitude.”

They spent a lot of time snuggled up together on the couch watching what her mother called “Emma shows” like “Gossip Girls,” Grey’s Anatomy,” “Vampire Diaries” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

A family trip to Hawaii through the Make-A-Wish Foundation was a high point during 849 days of treatment that included, according to a sign she prepared at the end:

15 X-Rays of lower extremities

10 Hospital stays

9 Lumbar Punctures

9 MRI's

3 Bone Marrow Aspirations

2 Chest X-Rays

2 Renal Ultrasound

2 Abdominal Ultrasounds

2 EKG's & Echocardiogram

The COVID-19 pandemic hit during Emma’s treatment and she Zoomed with family when she took her last chemotherapy pill on May 16, 2020, instead of going out to celebrate. Now, “every May 16, we do a little family thing,” her mother said.

Her treatments, weakened immune system and COVID-19 kept Emma from attending school regularly from halfway through seventh-grade until her junior year.

Back in circulation, she now enjoys volunteering at Women In Need and with the group i1seventeen. She’s volunteered online to teach Ukrainian teens English and is a shift supervisor at Noodles & Company in Hagerstown.

She’s also paired with the THON group from the Fayette campus of Penn State for the student-run fundraiser for children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

What’s next for Emma Strait?

In addition to being a gifted writer, Emma is an avid reader who is headed to Salisbury University in Maryland to major in secondary English education with a minor in sign language.

She took sign language classes at Hagerstown Community College when she was in high school and “I think it’s really cool,” she explained.

She toured Salisbury and loved it, attracted by the educational program, its medium size and its proximity to the beach. It also has a study abroad program in Greece and travel is a priority for Emma.

