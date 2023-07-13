Burn ban lifted in Borough of Greencastle

The burn ban in effect in the Borough of Greencastle for more than a month has been lifted effective Thursday, July 13.

On June 8, Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. proclaimed a limited state of emergency due both to extremely dry conditions and the poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The mayor's action was good for up to seven days and then was extended by borough council, which has now voted to lift the ban.

Open burning also had been prohibited in early June in Antrim Township. That ban ended June 29.

For more information, call 717-597-7143 in Greencastle or 717-597-3818 in Antrim Township.