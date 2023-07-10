Take a trip back to town in 1913 with Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

So, what was living in Greencastle like in 1913? What are those painted color lines along the streets, curbs and yards in various parts of town? Let’s find out. The rain brought me in from the morning porch sittin’ and arrived promptly at 12 noon Sunday. Please join me with a cup of coffee or some summer iced tea as we visit Greencastle.

How about that Sunday afternoon rainfall? Beautiful. I am hopeful that the borough’s burn ban may be lifted following recent rain showers over the past week. The rain did hold Friday until 8 p.m. for the 56th annual G-A Sidewalk Days that included Saturday. Thanks to the volunteers of the Chamber of Commerce and our Rescue Hose Company fire police for the many hours you put in, dealing with the heavy traffic and road construction at Routes 11 and 16 with the new convenience store project. Fire police didn’t complete their tasks until later Saturday evening after all the signs and barricades were removed and transported to Franklin County Emergency Services in Letterkenny Township. You joined Greencastle Police in keeping our community safe during this challenging traffic logistics event.

As I walked downtown, I was asked on many occasions what all the painted lines are in the northwest section of Greencastle. You may be aware that Greencastle Council recently signed an agreement with a second cable provider that will ultimately service the borough. Shentel began placing their fiber optics below and above ground in the northwest section of Greencastle. Before any motorized digging occurs, the PA ONE CALL system must be notified. PA ONE CALL then alerts all utilities to mark their lines, so excavators know where not to disturb other underground utilities. The color paint indicates the type of utility. White shows the proposed project excavation, red is electric/power lines, yellow is natural gas, orange is other communications, blue is potable water and green is sewer. So, there you have it. For more information, go to www.paonecall.org

Close your eyes and think about what Greencastle would have been like in 1913. Neighbor Linda Faith recently visited with a fantastic “Greencastle Borough Directory – 1913.”

One hundred and ten years ago, the highline tracks and train station for the Cumberland Valley Railroad were just five years old. Trains used the new highline and the tracks in the center of Carlisle Street to move through Greencastle, transport passengers and stop downtown to stock local stores. The trolley came into Center Square. There was no “Antrim Way” bypass and certainly no Interstate 81.

The Rescue Hose Company fire station was at 60 N. Washington St., where police headquarters is located.

Many advertisements were in this publication. The First National Bank had resources of $560,000. Lininger’s Garage sold new cars like the Underslung Regal, Grant and the Metz would sell for $475.

Grocery stores and eateries were all over town, around Center Square and maybe four blocks out in each direction.

You were able to walk to anything. Your merchants, banks (two of them), doctors, dentists, solicitors, barbers, bakers, pharmacies, undertakers, clothiers and more were close by. For “quick lunches” you visited “Dix” Restaurant at 24 E. Baltimore St. Palace Confectionary and Restaurant was at 48 E. Baltimore St. J.G. Phillippy’s furniture and cabinet shop was at 13 S. Carlisle St.

Frank Miller had his furniture store up the street at 17 N. Carlisle St. Carl’s Drug Store was beside Miller’s furniture store (where the bank drive-in is located).

Three hotels and fine dining (McLaughlin, Franklin and National) were busy places with traffic on Route 11 going right through town as well as the trains making many passenger stops every day.

Elmer Gonso worked manufacturing your harness and saddles from his East Baltimore Street shop. Jacob Shank was a general contractor at 159 S. Carlisle St. who specialized in “house moving.” He probably moved the houses that needed relocated in the highline was constructed in 1908. Several hardware stores were readily accessible like E. W. Pensinger at 6 E. Baltimore St. and Ryder’s Hardware at 10 Center Square, specializing in Genuine Royal Ready Mixed Paint. In the future Carl’s Drug Store will relocate to this three-story building.

Trolley cars stopped at the Hotel McLaughlin at the northeast corner of Baltimore and Washington streets. Greencastle Elevator Co. sold clean, dry coal from 38 Chambers Lane. The Echo Pilot’s ad stated their “job department is conducted by skilled mechanics and is equipped to do your printing promptly and satisfactorily.”

The GAR Hall, Corporal Rihl Post, was at 15 W. Baltimore St. The Greencastle Light, Heat, and Electric Power Plant was at 111 S. Carl Ave., with the office located at 7 Center Square where H. S. Bittner was the superintendent producing electric power for Greencastle. L. H. Leiter & Brother sold agricultural implements and farm and more hardware supplies along South Carlisle Street.

There were eight churches in town.

So, that’s a little walk around Greencastle in 1913. Thanks, Linda, for sharing. I often think about what life was like when my home was built in 1918. There were certainly a lot of porch sittin’ activities back then. After all, that was the air conditioner – the porches, and yards of Greencastle homes.

Enjoy summer! Take a walk downtown and look at the addresses listed in this article as many of the buildings remain. We are certainly blessed.