1800s Greencastle ‘Town Hall’ site will again be a community gathering place

A January 2006 newspaper article about a devastating fire in downtown Greencastle quoted a passerby as wondering what would take the building’s place.

For more than 17 years, the answer was nothing.

That’s set to change with the June 28 purchase of the vacant lot at the corner of Baltimore and Washington streets by the Borough of Greencastle.

The site of the community’s first public gathering space — in a building known as “Town Hall” in the late 1800s — will be returned to community use.

“This is an exciting, community-focused project that we are confident will benefit the residents of Greencastle,” according to Emilee Little, borough manager.

“The current concept for the lot’s use will be an open space venue that could be used on a regular basis by the citizens of Greencastle and the surrounding areas,” according Albert Miller, council president, who spearheaded the purchase. “Council wants the venue to have multi-purpose uses on a regular basis but also be available for special events such as Sidewalk Days, Heritage Christmas, and Old Home Week.”

It may take years to design and pay for reuse of the tract surrounded by a chain link fence on a busy downtown corner across the street from the Greencastle Post Office.

“However, in the meantime, the borough will make the current space safe and then develop temporary usages where the citizens can both enjoy displays on the space and physically use the space,” Miller said via email.

Why did the Borough of Greencastle buy this vacant lot?

One of Miller’s economic development goals for council when he took office in 2022 was working with the owner of the property to find a use for the lot.

“The lot has many limitations which make it cost prohibitive for a commercial developer to invest in. It is a corner lot with no parking and no alley access. In addition, there are setback and height limitations,” Miller said. “If this site had commercial and/or residential potential then someone would have already come forward with a plan in the past 17 years since it has been vacant.”

It would remain vacant if the borough didn’t get involved, concluded Miller, who visited communities like Waynesboro, Hagerstown, Frederick and Winchester see their outdoor public spaces this spring.

Borough council agreed to purchase the 0.132-acre — 5,732.7-square-foot site — from Trolley Road Properties LLC for $135,000. The money came from capital reserves, but the plan is to seek grant funding as well as community contributions for future development.

“We have a dedicated work group meeting monthly to oversee this project with a tentative goal of accepting design proposals by the end of 2023,” Little said.

“The initial concept would have an emphasis on the arts by use of murals, sculptures and a stage for live music performances,” Miller said. “I envision the proposed venue with park benches, brick pavers, grass areas, pole lights and it would be accessible by individuals, families and organized events in coordination with local organizations.”

How was the location used by the community 150 years ago?

The three-story brick building known as “Town Hall” was built by a group of investors in 1871, according to “Conococheague: A History of the Greencastle Antrim Community, 1736-1971,” by William P. Conrad.

There were offices and stores on the first floor, while the third floor was used by local organizations, such as the Knights of Pythias, the Greencastle Band and Grand Army of the Republic, made up of Civil War veterans.

The second-floor auditorium was the town’s first public assembly room, entertainment center and gathering place, hosting concerts, graduations, weddings, movies and plays for 40 years, according to Conrad.

“I called it Greencastle’s first special events center,” Bonnie Shockey, president of Allison-Antrim Museum Inc., said at the time of the fire.

The building was sold in 1913 and the second and third floors were converted into apartments.

What happened on Jan. 26, 2006?

Five families — a total of 13 people — and two businesses — R & M Computers and MorningStar: A Perfect Gift — lost everything in the fire which started around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2006.

All the residents got out safely, but debris falling from the roof burned the face and neck of a Waynesboro firefighter.

As many as 70 firefighters were on the scene for about six hours, according to clippings from local newspapers housed in the Rescue Hose Co. museum.

Greencastle-Antrim schools were closed. The middle and high schools lost water pressure as firefighters worked to control the blaze and the district did not want to contribute to traffic problems.

Baltimore Street, also known as Route 16 and the main route through town, was closed during the fire and remained closed for several days while the building was demolished.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined the accidental electrical fire started in the attic at the southwest part of the structure.

The rear part of the building collapsed and fears that other parts would fall lead to its demolition.

The fire and demolition drew many spectators and the newspaper articles indicated community members and businesses pulled together to feed firefighters and help the people displaced by the blaze.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com