Congressman ‘shops local’ and more during visit to Greencastle

Hosted by Mayor Ben Thomas, U.S. Rep. John Joyce learned about the Greencastle community on June 28.

Joyce, a Republican whose 13th Congressional District includes Franklin County, visited the Rescue Hose Co., where the focus was on emergency medical services and available federal grants.

Nominated by Congressman John Joyce:Greencastle-Antrim senior will soar toward goal of being a pilot at Air Force Academy

See the pictures:Class of 2023 graduates from Greencastle-Antrim High School on June 3 on Kaley Field

He donated a box of non-perishable food to the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry, housed in the Presbyterian Church and a partnership with six other churches.

Joyce promoted “shop local, shop small” on Center Square. He made purchases and talked with owner Jan Martin at E.L.M. Department Store and owner Loren Martin and his son Gavin at ELM Shoes.

The visit also included a tour of Concrete Pipe and Precast at 401 S. Carlisle St.