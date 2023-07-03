A big birthday and a healthy move. Alternative Choices opens at new location

The 20th anniversary and grand reopening at a new location will be celebrated with an open house Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, at Alternative Choices in Greencastle.

Tammy Young opened Alternative Choices in 2003 at a mini-mall south of Greencastle, then moved to the first block of North Allison Street 17 years ago.

In April, the business specializing in natural foods and supplements relocated from that location — behind the former Pure and Simple Café — to 13 S. Carlisle St.

The new store offers a larger, brighter and more open space to display an array of vitamins, herbs, pet supplies, aroma therapy and other health-promoting products.

“Everything we do is about health,” Young said. “Hopefully people will consider their health before they have to take medications.”

She hopes to restart Alternative Choices’ educational component — which was paused due to COVID-19 — with classes and speakers.

The new location also will allow more participation in downtown events, as well as better parking.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will include vendors with samples, refreshments and drawings for baskets.

For more information, call 717-597-1228 or email alternativechoicespa@embarqmail.com