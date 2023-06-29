End-of-the-year honors. Greencastle-Antrim High School students earn awards

Echo Pilot

Greencastle-Antrim High School award presentations were held in small group settings throughout the day on Friday, May 19.

The schedule allowed parents to attend and be part of their child’s celebration.

The awards were also announced to the student body at the beginning of each presentation period.

The awards included:

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Kinzer Scholarship (in honor of their son, Eric Kinzer) is awarded to a student who has pursued excellence in all subject areas and was chosen not only for high academic standards but also for having high moralistic values, presented by Julie Harris to:

Bradyn Kuhn

Samantha Forrester

Marching Band Excellence Award is given to students who have exemplified outstanding merit and leadership in marching band, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Caroline Zeis

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award was inaugurated in 1974 and named after this great jazz artist. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Cole Bernardo

Sean Campbell

John Philip Sousa Award was introduced in 1955 to honor the top student in the high school band and recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Dorian Pryke

Samuel B. Forney Music Scholarship is an award given to a senior majoring in instrumental music at a four-year college, university or conservatory. The selection for the scholarship is based upon instrumental music ability, versatility, dedication to and student leadership within the instrumental music program at the Greencastle-Antrim High School who is in good academic standing, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Dorian Pryke

Director’s Award for Band is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule. This award recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy and participate in various performance groups, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Jillian Carley

Concert Band Excellence Award is given to students who have exemplified outstanding merit, exemplifies character, and leadership in concert band, presented by Peter Vincenti to:

Stephen Sungenis

Choral Director’s Award is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule and recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy and participate in various performance groups, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Jillian Carley

Tri-M National Music Honor Society Service Award is given to students who have served this organization, this community and their fellow band and choir students in humility, promoting music wherever they go, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Sean Campbell

Greencastle Legion Post 373 Award is presented to a student enrolling in higher education, presented by Commander Dave Kelly to:

Anna Ziebarth

Kadence Webb

Kendall Burleson

Sons of American Legion Award, Post 373 is awarded to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Commander Dave Kelly and Jamie Lytle to:

Adeline Kagarise

Greencastle American Legion Auxiliary Award is presented to a student enrolling in higher education,presented by Jamie Lytle to:

Payton McCauley

Sydney Barnes

VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Civics Award is given to a student in the junior class who excels in civics, presented by Diane Hughes to:

Liolet Soto Heredia

VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Patriot Art Award is given to a student in the junior class who excels in art, presented by Diane Hughes to:

Samantha Ernst

Ed Baumgardner ’57 Track & Field Scholarship is given to a student who holds a school record and is pursuing higher education or joining the military, presented by Ed Baumgardner and Vernon McCauley to:

Karleigh Bubeck

Seth Stouffer

Women’s Democratic Club of Franklin County’s Esther Wagner Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Debra Oswald to:

Isaac Lofton

Richard Besecker Scholarship is given to a senior with a desire to pursue a degree in music or the fine arts at an accredited school, presented by Garon Gembe to:

Kadence Webb

Stock and Leader School Law Award is presented to a deserving student pursuing a degree in the field of education or law,presented by Garon Gembe to:

Kendall Burleson

Kathy Ann Daley Award was established by her parents in memory of their daughter who was killed in an automobile accident, and presented to a student seeking higher education, presented by Garon Gembe to:

Payton McCauley

GAEF – Volunteer was presented in appreciation for all the volunteer hours spent assisting the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation, presented by Garon Gembe to:

Kadence Webb

Jim Thomas Scholarship is an award given to a G-A High School senior who will pursue a two- or four-year education at a college or trade school in a program for physical training, sports medicine, athletic trainer or personal trainer, presented by Garon Gembe and Jim Thomas to:

Kyle Baker

Peggy DeWire Scholarship was established by her daughter, 1987 GAHS graduate and 2018 commencement speaker, Melissa Bard. This award recognizes DeWire’s advocacy for education and the healthcare profession. DeWire passed away in April 2022 from Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, and her caregivers were invaluable to her and her family, presented by Natasha Lenharr to:

Jade Erazo

ESS Scholarship is given to a senior with high academic achievement entering the field of education, presented by Melissa Funk to:

Sydney Gentry

Julia M. Bodes Scholarship is awarded to a deserving student with a desire to pursue a degree in either the fields of business education or computer science, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Zainab Spall

The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Jillian Carley

Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Brady Jackson

Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Eduard Gladkevych

Kaylee Papa

Madeline Eagler

William Young

Great Valu/Sunnway is awarded to a high school senior pursuing higher education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Kendall Burleson

GA Quarterback Club Award is a scholarship given to a senior football player pursuing higher education, presented by Devin McCauley to:

Darren Kline

Choral Director Award is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule and recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy, and participate in various performance groups, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Alison Farland

National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers and recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of the top high school choral students across the nation, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Caroline Zeis

E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award is given to senior student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher who have participated in at least two varsity sports and earned a minimum of three varsity letters during his/her high school career. The student athlete must also possess good citizenship and sportsmanship, presented by Vicki Ritchey to:

Aidan Blankenship

Aidan Horan

Caden Hudson

Dalton Noblit

Darren Kline

Jace Szaflarski

Julia Herrmann

Karleigh Bubeck

Kate Furnish

Kyle Baker

Mia Libby

Rylee Henson

Ryleigh Davis

Shavari Maharaj

Sydney Barnes

Sydney Orndorff

Abigail Forrester

Abigail Stouffer

Fackler-Hower PIAA Sportsmanship Award is awarded to the outstanding male and female athletes who have demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship throughout their athletic tenure and made a great contribution to both their teams, as well as the school, both on and off the field, presented by Vicki Ritchey to:

Julia Herrman

Kyle Baker

GABSA Scholarship is a scholarship for two graduating seniors who have previously played at least two years within the GABSA organization. The board of directors chose one softball and one baseball recipient, presented by Dwight Bard to:

Darren Kline

Kiley Burkholder

Questeq Technology Award is an award given to a high school student pursuing higher education, who has demonstrated professionalism, service and leadership in community involvement and extracurricular activities, presented by Dwight Bard to:

Kendall Burleson

White Pine Committee Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing post-secondary education, presented by Cyndy Meals to:

Adam Horst

John & Cora Grove Art Scholarship is a scholarship given to a student pursuing a degree in art, presented by Cyndy Meals to:

Alison Farland

John & Cora Grove Business Scholarship is a scholarship given to a student pursuing a degree in business,presented by Cyndy Meals to:

Kate Furnish

Nana Boyer Art Scholarship is awarded to a senior pursuing a career in the arts,presented by Cyndy Meals to:

Elika Weaver

Dr. Robert Pascale Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a degree in education who has been a scholar and an athlete at GAHS,presented by Cyndy Meals to:

Seth Stouffer

LEELA Award in Chemistry is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in chemistry. Presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:

Kavya Tiwary

LEELA Award in Biology is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in biology, presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:

Kendall Burleson

LEELA Award in Physics is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in physics. Presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:

Kyle Baker

Ruth L. Rinehart Education Scholarship Award is awarded to a graduating senior pursuing post-secondary education after high school at a college, university or a trade technical school, presented by Maggie Ayres to:

Abigail Bemisderfer

Greencastle Exchange Club Award is a scholarship presented to students planning to further their education in a child-related career,presented by Marsha Coleman and Maggie Labutta to:

Emma Strait

Kendall Burleson

Awards given by the Exchange Club for achievement in English language arts, presented by Marsha Coleman and Luann Skutch to:

Grade 9 – Camryn Guthrie

Grade 10 – Khadijah Spall

Grade 11 – Shelby Zimmerman

Grade 12 – Gavin Reaves

Greencastle Soccer Booster Scholarship is awarded to a male and female student who is a team leader on the field and off, with academic achievement, involvement in the community and growth on the soccer field, presented by Melanie Fulton to:

Karleigh Bubeck

Greencastle VFW Voice of Democracy Award is presented to any 9th – 12th grade student who submitted an audio essay for judging to the VFW’s annual competition. The students were asked to respond to the question, “America: Where do we go from here?” presented by Mike Blank to:

Kayla Heinrichs

M&T Bank Award is awarded to a senior entering a four-year program in the field of business, presented by Wayne Kline to:

Mia Libby

Greencastle VFW Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Rick Hess to:

Ayzia Salter

Ronald G. Gipe and Arelene M. Gipe Annual Business Scholarship is established for a student attending a four-year college to major in business, presented by Ron Gipe to:

Mia Libby

Sydney Barnes

The Connection Inc. Scholarship is awarded to a female student attending a two- or four-year college, trade or technical school, presented by Ruthie Painter to:

Caroline Zeis

Emma Strait

VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Award-AP Government is given to a student in the senior class excelling in AP government, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Alison Farland

Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc,presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Darren Kline

Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Elika Weaver

Julia Herrmann

Mia Libby

Ruritan Foundation Scholarship is given to a senior enrolling in a four-year college program, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Emma Strait

The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Julia Herrmann

National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers and recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of the top high school choral students across the nation, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Annika Rife

TRI-M National Music Honor Society Service Award is given to students who have served this organization, this community and their fellow band and choir students in humility, promoting music wherever they go, presented by Roz Bingaman to:

Ian Long

GAMFA SCHOLARSHIP isawarded to students who have dedicated countless hours of self-less volunteerism to advance youth sports and to encourage others to grow and excel in football and cheerleading without any personal gain or recognition. These students model courage, integrity, responsibility, leadership and compassion toward others, presented by Annabelle Johnson and Tiffany Roberts to:

Aidan Horan

Sydney Barnes

Greencastle-Antrim Field Hockey Booster Scholarship is an award for a graduate who has played field hockey for the last two years at Greencastle-Antrim High School, presented by Dana Divelbiss to:

Abigail Stouffer

Jean Widder Memorial Scholarship is for any graduating senior who has faced some type of adversity, persevered and overcome the challenge in their life and is continuing their education at a higher level, presented by Dana Divelbiss and Lisa Booze to:

Ashley Widder

Shady Grove Ruritan Scholarship Award is a $500 award given to promote higher education, presented by Dave Kipp to:

Carter Reid

Emma Strait

Kate Furnish

The Orrstown Bank Foundation Award, a $1,000 scholarship, presented by Krista Murr to:

Emma Strait

Marine Corps Award for Scholastic Excellence, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:

Darren Kline

Marine Corps Award for Music Excellence,presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:

Ian Long

Marine Corps Distinguished Female Athlete Award, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:

Kiley Burkholder

Marine Corps Distinguished Male Athlete Award, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:

Sawyer Brookens

Greencastle-Antrim Women’s Club Award is a scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a higher education, presented by Linda Reed to:

Emma Strait

Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Abigail Guthrie

Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship is awarded to students entering a career in the medical field, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Abigail Guthrie

Carter Reid

Darren Kline

Madison Henson

Greencastle-Antrim Endowment is a scholarship awarded to seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. The following Greencastle students have been chosen to each receive a $2,000 scholarship,presented by Dr. Ed Rife:

Adeline Kagarise

Ashley Widder

Carter Reid

Catherine Bowers

Darren Kline

Madison Henson

Riley Hopkins

The Horatio Alger Pennsylvania Scholarship is awarded to students for academic accomplishments, leadership potential, commitment to serve their community and having a desire to achieve and succeed in the American free enterprise system. These students exemplify the American tradition of overcoming adversity and achieving success through hard work, determination, integrity and perseverance, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Emma Strait

Kauffman Ruritan Club Award is given to a senior enrolling in a four-year college program, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Ashley Widder

Carter Reid

Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Ashley Widder

Grateful for my GAHS Teachers Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who plan to pursue an education in the fields of engineering or mathematics, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Abigail Stouffer

Adeline Kagarise

Ian Long

Jacob Heishman

Nellie Fox Memorial Scholarship is presented to students who embody the traits that Nellie Fox himself had; the award is presented to students dedicated to their schoolwork, family, character, and community, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Ian Long

The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Ian Long

Annika Rife

Catherine Bowers

Charles R. White Scholarship is awarded to a senior pursuing a degree in the field of science, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Madison Henson

Ross Scholarship Fund is awarded to a graduating senior planning to attend an accredited institution of higher education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:

Emma Strait

Cancer Unwrapped Teen Writing Contest is offered to teens across the nation to share their stories with cancer, either through their own diagnosis or their loved ones. A pool of over 70 judges across the nation read through every submission and award $1,000 in cash prizes to 20 winners. Emma Strait’s essay was one of 1,112 submitted this year. She wrote a fantastic, heartfelt and honest story about her impact with cancer, presented by Dr. Ed Rife.

Award given by the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association, Nancy C. Martin Book Scholarship is awarded to a student entering a four-year college majoring in education, presented by Brandon Solomon and Susie Kline to:

Sydney Orndorff

STEAM Achievement Awards

Presented to top-performing students in STEAM classes:

Art Foundation: Addyson Bergquist, Eleanor George, Kayla Heinrichs, Lola Pressler, Kyle Leedy, Michayla Fretz

Art Studio: Alison Farland, Shelby Zimmerman

Art Portfolio II: Mary Gingrich

Photography & Digital Design: Isabelle Coles, Sawyer Allen, Morgan Rennekamp, Erica Martin, Drew Christophel, Alison Farland, Adeline Kagarise

Ceramics & Sculpture: Kadence Abbott, Danielle Clark, Addyson Bergquist, Claire Paci, Caroline Logsdon, Alazae Sollenberger, Katrina Bennett

Ceramics & Sculpture Studio: Emma Burkett, Mia Jones

Product Design Studio: Neil Rayarao, Eleanor George

Engineering & Design: Evan Gibble, Karyna Gladkevych, Joel Amstutz, Karleigh Bubeck, Austin Nelson, Stephen Sungenis, Christopher King, Julie Needham, Shelby Zimmerman

Engineering & Design Studio: Aidan Blankenship, Emelia Stouffer, Ryder Ward

Materials and Processes: Emelia Stouffer, Caleb Stoneham, Morgan Kline, Jacob Sipes, Abigail Eagler, Connor Rennekamp

Transportation, Energy & Power Studio: Chase Davidson, Ethan Ford

Manufacturing & Innovation Studio: Christopher King, Alexis Koons, Darren Kline

Video & Digital Production: McKenzie Barr, Matthew Hansen

Digital Production Studio: Molly Burke

Digital Production Portfolio: Brady Miles

Digital Foundations: Sean Detwiler, Georgia Meals, Olivia Carey, Lars Galinanes

AP Computer Science: Neil Rayarao, Alison Farland, Austin Lehman, Hailey Noblit

Photojournalism: Kadence Webb

Robotics Studio: Kirby Wible, Madeline Eagler, Shelby Zimmerman, Christopher King

VFW Patriotic Art Contest: Samantha Ernst

Math Department Awards

Presented to top-performing students in a math class.

Geometry: Lars Galinanes, Karyna Gladkevych, Carter Starliper, Walter Lias, Emma-Kay Little, Hayleigh Lowe, Giselle McCray, Rowan Stoffer

Algebra II: Alexander Carter, Rebecca Manahan, Cole Johnson, Michael Doncheski, Wren Roberts, Olivia Beaver, Emily Forrester, Kylie Kerns, Kinzee Hudson

Algebra III: Brielle Boyer, Gabrielle Martin, Madison Truglio, Taylor Watts, Michael Doncheski, Megan Kilcup, Makayla Oberholzer, Sahana Bharath, Emily Guthrie, Joshua Woodruff, Georgia Meals, Emma Bowers

Trigonometry: Claire Paci, Caleb Stoneham, Khadijah Spall, Shaina Overcash, Andrew Bowers, Makayla Oberholzer, Gabrielle Martin, Nate Kuhn, Brielle Boyer, Conner Rennekamp, Noah Gochenauer

Statistics: Logan Shifflett, Julie Needham, Haley Noblit, Greyson Weller, Rylee Henson

AP Statistics: Sydney Barnes, Katrina Bennett, Kathryn Furnish, Austin Lehman, Claire Paci, Sajel Sriram, Conner Wright, Kyle Baker, Andrew Bowers, Emma Burkett, Kiley Burkholder, Jacob Bussard, Ryleigh Davis, Ethan Ford, Abigail Forrester, Caleb Frits, Tyler John Piskorik, Carter Reid, Khadijah Spall, Zainab Spall, Elika Weaver, Kylie Wenger

AP Calculus A/B: Evan Gibble, Mia Libby, Camden Simmons, Hunter Smiley, Alazae Sollenberger, Ryder Ward, Payton Glaser, Justin Knable, Benjamin Murray, Cameron Reiff, Emelia Stouffer, Kenan Wu, Shelby Zimmerman

AP Calculus B/C: Chase Davidson, Samantha Ernst, Evan Gibble, Payton Glaser, Piper Linn, Benjamin Murray, Gavin Reaves, Camden Simmons, Emelia Stouffer, Kenan Wu, Shelby Zimmerman, Dallas Gaus, Mia Libby, Alex Michalsky, Cameron Reiff, Alazae Sollenberger, Ryder Ward

Science Department Awards

Presented to top-performing students in a science class:

Environmental Science: Rayannon Gearhart, Kadance Abbott, Kandon Wallace, Camryn Guthrie

Environmental Science Honors: Kinzee Hudson, Olivia Beaver, Hayleigh Lowe

AP Environmental Science: Cameron Reiff

Elements of Chemistry: Alexis Jones, Kathryn Abernathy, Savanna Blank, Skyler Warren

Chemistry: Austin Lehman, Madisen Truglio, Camden Simmons, Connor Rennekamp

AP Chemistry: Adeline Kagarise

Biology: Nolan Carr, Jacob Sipes, Kandon Wallace, Isaiah Owolabi, Ian Reid

Biology Honors: Shaina Overcash, Neil Rayarao, Makayla Oberholzer

AP Biology: Ryder Ward, Seth Spangler, Adeline Kagarise

Physics: Karleigh Bubeck

Anatomy & Physiology: Madison Henson, Sydney Gentry

Meteorology: Austyn Berry, Brayden Kuhn

Social Studies Department Awards

Presented to top-performing students in a social studies class:

U.S. History: Kaiden Ankerbrand, Caleb Chilcoat, Aiden Cardany, Isabelle Coles, Avery Hinkle, Kennedy Tripp, Ryan Kilcup, Caterina Marchiano, Madison Simmons

U.S. History Honors: Emily Forrester, Nyla DeVaughn, Sawyer Allen, Georgia Meals, Giselle McCray

World History: Maria Reyes Diaz, Aaron McClain, Briana Cosey, Austin Martin, Riley Condo, Andrew Timmons, Kaitlin Hose, Matthew Johnson, Hannah Miller, Nolan Carr

World History Honors: Makayla Oberholzer, Gabrielle Martin, Khadijah Spall, Cameron Niland, Hayden Anderson, Anusha Rajesh, Connor Rennekamp, Carmella Poper, Nate Kuhn, Mikaela Mummert, Brielle Boyer, Neil Rayarao, Taylor Watts, Ian Reid

Civics: Calleigh Hull, Ethan Ford, Quincy Warren, Jaidyn Elyard, Liolet Soto Heredia, Shelby Zimmerman, Brett McLaughlin, Megan Kilcup

Psychology: Danielle Horner, Matthew Drawbaugh, Mia Jones, Camden Simmons

Economics: Elika Weaver, Kadence Webb, Kylie Wenger, Dylan Kinbeck, Brenden Shadoan, Morgan Koons, Aidan Horan

AP Psychology: Aubrey Smith, Zainab Spall, Gabrielle Martin, Kendall Burleson, Austin Lehman, Kayla Heinrichs

AP U.S. Government and Politics: Camden Simmons, Seth Spangler, Joshua Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Cameron Reiff, Alison Farland, Hayden Parks, Miana Kauffman, Austin Nelson, Makayla Oberholzer, Alex Michalsky

AP European History: Anusha Rajesh

World Language Department Awards

Presented to top-performing students in a world language class.

Spanish I: Dorilee Cain, Hayleigh Lowe, Gabriella Owolabi, Landon Bishop, Elayna Hamm, Sahana Barath

Spanish II: Mary Kaitlyn Alvey, Dorilee Cain, Angeles Avila, Ryan Kilcup

Spanish III: Nate Kuhn, Gabrielle Martin, Connor Rennekamp, Khadijah Spall

Spanish IV: Seth Spangler, Madisen Truglio

AP Spanish V: Kavya Tiwary, Miana Kauffman

French I: Jeremiah Amstutz, Ryan Highbarger

French II: Olivia Beaver, Camryn Guthrie

German I: Evangeline Martin, Samanthan Ernst

German II: Wren Roberts, Emily Forrester

German III: Makayla Oberholzer, Katherine Board