End-of-the-year honors. Greencastle-Antrim High School students earn awards
Greencastle-Antrim High School award presentations were held in small group settings throughout the day on Friday, May 19.
The schedule allowed parents to attend and be part of their child’s celebration.
The awards were also announced to the student body at the beginning of each presentation period.
The awards included:
Mr. and Mrs. Duane Kinzer Scholarship (in honor of their son, Eric Kinzer) is awarded to a student who has pursued excellence in all subject areas and was chosen not only for high academic standards but also for having high moralistic values, presented by Julie Harris to:
Bradyn Kuhn
Samantha Forrester
Marching Band Excellence Award is given to students who have exemplified outstanding merit and leadership in marching band, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Caroline Zeis
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award was inaugurated in 1974 and named after this great jazz artist. It honors the outstanding jazz musician at each high school, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Cole Bernardo
Sean Campbell
John Philip Sousa Award was introduced in 1955 to honor the top student in the high school band and recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Dorian Pryke
Samuel B. Forney Music Scholarship is an award given to a senior majoring in instrumental music at a four-year college, university or conservatory. The selection for the scholarship is based upon instrumental music ability, versatility, dedication to and student leadership within the instrumental music program at the Greencastle-Antrim High School who is in good academic standing, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Dorian Pryke
Director’s Award for Band is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule. This award recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy and participate in various performance groups, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Jillian Carley
Concert Band Excellence Award is given to students who have exemplified outstanding merit, exemplifies character, and leadership in concert band, presented by Peter Vincenti to:
Stephen Sungenis
Choral Director’s Award is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule and recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy and participate in various performance groups, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Jillian Carley
Tri-M National Music Honor Society Service Award is given to students who have served this organization, this community and their fellow band and choir students in humility, promoting music wherever they go, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Sean Campbell
Greencastle Legion Post 373 Award is presented to a student enrolling in higher education, presented by Commander Dave Kelly to:
Anna Ziebarth
Kadence Webb
Kendall Burleson
Sons of American Legion Award, Post 373 is awarded to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Commander Dave Kelly and Jamie Lytle to:
Adeline Kagarise
Greencastle American Legion Auxiliary Award is presented to a student enrolling in higher education,presented by Jamie Lytle to:
Payton McCauley
Sydney Barnes
VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Civics Award is given to a student in the junior class who excels in civics, presented by Diane Hughes to:
Liolet Soto Heredia
VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Patriot Art Award is given to a student in the junior class who excels in art, presented by Diane Hughes to:
Samantha Ernst
Ed Baumgardner ’57 Track & Field Scholarship is given to a student who holds a school record and is pursuing higher education or joining the military, presented by Ed Baumgardner and Vernon McCauley to:
Karleigh Bubeck
Seth Stouffer
Women’s Democratic Club of Franklin County’s Esther Wagner Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Debra Oswald to:
Isaac Lofton
Richard Besecker Scholarship is given to a senior with a desire to pursue a degree in music or the fine arts at an accredited school, presented by Garon Gembe to:
Kadence Webb
Stock and Leader School Law Award is presented to a deserving student pursuing a degree in the field of education or law,presented by Garon Gembe to:
Kendall Burleson
Kathy Ann Daley Award was established by her parents in memory of their daughter who was killed in an automobile accident, and presented to a student seeking higher education, presented by Garon Gembe to:
Payton McCauley
GAEF – Volunteer was presented in appreciation for all the volunteer hours spent assisting the Greencastle-Antrim Education Foundation, presented by Garon Gembe to:
Kadence Webb
Jim Thomas Scholarship is an award given to a G-A High School senior who will pursue a two- or four-year education at a college or trade school in a program for physical training, sports medicine, athletic trainer or personal trainer, presented by Garon Gembe and Jim Thomas to:
Kyle Baker
Peggy DeWire Scholarship was established by her daughter, 1987 GAHS graduate and 2018 commencement speaker, Melissa Bard. This award recognizes DeWire’s advocacy for education and the healthcare profession. DeWire passed away in April 2022 from Alzheimer’s disease and cancer, and her caregivers were invaluable to her and her family, presented by Natasha Lenharr to:
Jade Erazo
ESS Scholarship is given to a senior with high academic achievement entering the field of education, presented by Melissa Funk to:
Sydney Gentry
Julia M. Bodes Scholarship is awarded to a deserving student with a desire to pursue a degree in either the fields of business education or computer science, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Zainab Spall
The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Jillian Carley
Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Brady Jackson
Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Eduard Gladkevych
Kaylee Papa
Madeline Eagler
William Young
Great Valu/Sunnway is awarded to a high school senior pursuing higher education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Kendall Burleson
GA Quarterback Club Award is a scholarship given to a senior football player pursuing higher education, presented by Devin McCauley to:
Darren Kline
Choral Director Award is awarded to students who go above and beyond the normal rehearsal/performance schedule and recognizes students who are cooperative, talented, trustworthy, and participate in various performance groups, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Alison Farland
National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers and recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of the top high school choral students across the nation, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Caroline Zeis
E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Award is given to senior student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher who have participated in at least two varsity sports and earned a minimum of three varsity letters during his/her high school career. The student athlete must also possess good citizenship and sportsmanship, presented by Vicki Ritchey to:
Aidan Blankenship
Aidan Horan
Caden Hudson
Dalton Noblit
Darren Kline
Jace Szaflarski
Julia Herrmann
Karleigh Bubeck
Kate Furnish
Kyle Baker
Mia Libby
Rylee Henson
Ryleigh Davis
Shavari Maharaj
Sydney Barnes
Sydney Orndorff
Abigail Forrester
Abigail Stouffer
Fackler-Hower PIAA Sportsmanship Award is awarded to the outstanding male and female athletes who have demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship throughout their athletic tenure and made a great contribution to both their teams, as well as the school, both on and off the field, presented by Vicki Ritchey to:
Julia Herrman
Kyle Baker
GABSA Scholarship is a scholarship for two graduating seniors who have previously played at least two years within the GABSA organization. The board of directors chose one softball and one baseball recipient, presented by Dwight Bard to:
Darren Kline
Kiley Burkholder
Questeq Technology Award is an award given to a high school student pursuing higher education, who has demonstrated professionalism, service and leadership in community involvement and extracurricular activities, presented by Dwight Bard to:
Kendall Burleson
White Pine Committee Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing post-secondary education, presented by Cyndy Meals to:
Adam Horst
John & Cora Grove Art Scholarship is a scholarship given to a student pursuing a degree in art, presented by Cyndy Meals to:
Alison Farland
John & Cora Grove Business Scholarship is a scholarship given to a student pursuing a degree in business,presented by Cyndy Meals to:
Kate Furnish
Nana Boyer Art Scholarship is awarded to a senior pursuing a career in the arts,presented by Cyndy Meals to:
Elika Weaver
Dr. Robert Pascale Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a degree in education who has been a scholar and an athlete at GAHS,presented by Cyndy Meals to:
Seth Stouffer
LEELA Award in Chemistry is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in chemistry. Presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:
Kavya Tiwary
LEELA Award in Biology is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in biology, presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:
Kendall Burleson
LEELA Award in Physics is an award given by Dr. Vandana Sajankila in memory of her mother and presented to a graduate for academic excellence in physics. Presented by Dr. Vandana Sajankila to:
Kyle Baker
Ruth L. Rinehart Education Scholarship Award is awarded to a graduating senior pursuing post-secondary education after high school at a college, university or a trade technical school, presented by Maggie Ayres to:
Abigail Bemisderfer
Greencastle Exchange Club Award is a scholarship presented to students planning to further their education in a child-related career,presented by Marsha Coleman and Maggie Labutta to:
Emma Strait
Kendall Burleson
Awards given by the Exchange Club for achievement in English language arts, presented by Marsha Coleman and Luann Skutch to:
Grade 9 – Camryn Guthrie
Grade 10 – Khadijah Spall
Grade 11 – Shelby Zimmerman
Grade 12 – Gavin Reaves
Greencastle Soccer Booster Scholarship is awarded to a male and female student who is a team leader on the field and off, with academic achievement, involvement in the community and growth on the soccer field, presented by Melanie Fulton to:
Karleigh Bubeck
Greencastle VFW Voice of Democracy Award is presented to any 9th – 12th grade student who submitted an audio essay for judging to the VFW’s annual competition. The students were asked to respond to the question, “America: Where do we go from here?” presented by Mike Blank to:
Kayla Heinrichs
M&T Bank Award is awarded to a senior entering a four-year program in the field of business, presented by Wayne Kline to:
Mia Libby
Greencastle VFW Scholarship is presented to a student pursuing higher education, presented by Rick Hess to:
Ayzia Salter
Ronald G. Gipe and Arelene M. Gipe Annual Business Scholarship is established for a student attending a four-year college to major in business, presented by Ron Gipe to:
Mia Libby
Sydney Barnes
The Connection Inc. Scholarship is awarded to a female student attending a two- or four-year college, trade or technical school, presented by Ruthie Painter to:
Caroline Zeis
Emma Strait
VFW Auxiliary Post 6319 Award-AP Government is given to a student in the senior class excelling in AP government, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Alison Farland
Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc,presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Darren Kline
Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Elika Weaver
Julia Herrmann
Mia Libby
Ruritan Foundation Scholarship is given to a senior enrolling in a four-year college program, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Emma Strait
The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Julia Herrmann
National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers and recognizes the dedication and musical achievement of the top high school choral students across the nation, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Annika Rife
TRI-M National Music Honor Society Service Award is given to students who have served this organization, this community and their fellow band and choir students in humility, promoting music wherever they go, presented by Roz Bingaman to:
Ian Long
GAMFA SCHOLARSHIP isawarded to students who have dedicated countless hours of self-less volunteerism to advance youth sports and to encourage others to grow and excel in football and cheerleading without any personal gain or recognition. These students model courage, integrity, responsibility, leadership and compassion toward others, presented by Annabelle Johnson and Tiffany Roberts to:
Aidan Horan
Sydney Barnes
Greencastle-Antrim Field Hockey Booster Scholarship is an award for a graduate who has played field hockey for the last two years at Greencastle-Antrim High School, presented by Dana Divelbiss to:
Abigail Stouffer
Jean Widder Memorial Scholarship is for any graduating senior who has faced some type of adversity, persevered and overcome the challenge in their life and is continuing their education at a higher level, presented by Dana Divelbiss and Lisa Booze to:
Ashley Widder
Shady Grove Ruritan Scholarship Award is a $500 award given to promote higher education, presented by Dave Kipp to:
Carter Reid
Emma Strait
Kate Furnish
The Orrstown Bank Foundation Award, a $1,000 scholarship, presented by Krista Murr to:
Emma Strait
Marine Corps Award for Scholastic Excellence, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:
Darren Kline
Marine Corps Award for Music Excellence,presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:
Ian Long
Marine Corps Distinguished Female Athlete Award, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:
Kiley Burkholder
Marine Corps Distinguished Male Athlete Award, presented by Sgt. Bennette Dahl to:
Sawyer Brookens
Greencastle-Antrim Women’s Club Award is a scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a higher education, presented by Linda Reed to:
Emma Strait
Manitowoc Scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of an employee of Manitowoc, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Abigail Guthrie
Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship is awarded to students entering a career in the medical field, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Abigail Guthrie
Carter Reid
Darren Kline
Madison Henson
Greencastle-Antrim Endowment is a scholarship awarded to seniors pursuing a degree in a healthcare field. The following Greencastle students have been chosen to each receive a $2,000 scholarship,presented by Dr. Ed Rife:
Adeline Kagarise
Ashley Widder
Carter Reid
Catherine Bowers
Darren Kline
Madison Henson
Riley Hopkins
The Horatio Alger Pennsylvania Scholarship is awarded to students for academic accomplishments, leadership potential, commitment to serve their community and having a desire to achieve and succeed in the American free enterprise system. These students exemplify the American tradition of overcoming adversity and achieving success through hard work, determination, integrity and perseverance, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Emma Strait
Kauffman Ruritan Club Award is given to a senior enrolling in a four-year college program, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Ashley Widder
Carter Reid
Matthew Anderson Scholarship is given by the Greencastle Presbyterian Church to a senior in good academic standing who regularly participates in community service activities and is continuing his/her education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Ashley Widder
Grateful for my GAHS Teachers Scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors who plan to pursue an education in the fields of engineering or mathematics, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Abigail Stouffer
Adeline Kagarise
Ian Long
Jacob Heishman
Nellie Fox Memorial Scholarship is presented to students who embody the traits that Nellie Fox himself had; the award is presented to students dedicated to their schoolwork, family, character, and community, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Ian Long
The Mountainview Reclamation/Citizen Advisory Committee of Antrim and Montgomery Township $1,000 Scholarship Award, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Ian Long
Annika Rife
Catherine Bowers
Charles R. White Scholarship is awarded to a senior pursuing a degree in the field of science, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Madison Henson
Ross Scholarship Fund is awarded to a graduating senior planning to attend an accredited institution of higher education, presented by Dr. Ed Rife to:
Emma Strait
Cancer Unwrapped Teen Writing Contest is offered to teens across the nation to share their stories with cancer, either through their own diagnosis or their loved ones. A pool of over 70 judges across the nation read through every submission and award $1,000 in cash prizes to 20 winners. Emma Strait’s essay was one of 1,112 submitted this year. She wrote a fantastic, heartfelt and honest story about her impact with cancer, presented by Dr. Ed Rife.
Award given by the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association, Nancy C. Martin Book Scholarship is awarded to a student entering a four-year college majoring in education, presented by Brandon Solomon and Susie Kline to:
Sydney Orndorff
STEAM Achievement Awards
Presented to top-performing students in STEAM classes:
Art Foundation: Addyson Bergquist, Eleanor George, Kayla Heinrichs, Lola Pressler, Kyle Leedy, Michayla Fretz
Art Studio: Alison Farland, Shelby Zimmerman
Art Portfolio II: Mary Gingrich
Photography & Digital Design: Isabelle Coles, Sawyer Allen, Morgan Rennekamp, Erica Martin, Drew Christophel, Alison Farland, Adeline Kagarise
Ceramics & Sculpture: Kadence Abbott, Danielle Clark, Addyson Bergquist, Claire Paci, Caroline Logsdon, Alazae Sollenberger, Katrina Bennett
Ceramics & Sculpture Studio: Emma Burkett, Mia Jones
Product Design Studio: Neil Rayarao, Eleanor George
Engineering & Design: Evan Gibble, Karyna Gladkevych, Joel Amstutz, Karleigh Bubeck, Austin Nelson, Stephen Sungenis, Christopher King, Julie Needham, Shelby Zimmerman
Engineering & Design Studio: Aidan Blankenship, Emelia Stouffer, Ryder Ward
Materials and Processes: Emelia Stouffer, Caleb Stoneham, Morgan Kline, Jacob Sipes, Abigail Eagler, Connor Rennekamp
Transportation, Energy & Power Studio: Chase Davidson, Ethan Ford
Manufacturing & Innovation Studio: Christopher King, Alexis Koons, Darren Kline
Video & Digital Production: McKenzie Barr, Matthew Hansen
Digital Production Studio: Molly Burke
Digital Production Portfolio: Brady Miles
Digital Foundations: Sean Detwiler, Georgia Meals, Olivia Carey, Lars Galinanes
AP Computer Science: Neil Rayarao, Alison Farland, Austin Lehman, Hailey Noblit
Photojournalism: Kadence Webb
Robotics Studio: Kirby Wible, Madeline Eagler, Shelby Zimmerman, Christopher King
VFW Patriotic Art Contest: Samantha Ernst
Math Department Awards
Presented to top-performing students in a math class.
Geometry: Lars Galinanes, Karyna Gladkevych, Carter Starliper, Walter Lias, Emma-Kay Little, Hayleigh Lowe, Giselle McCray, Rowan Stoffer
Algebra II: Alexander Carter, Rebecca Manahan, Cole Johnson, Michael Doncheski, Wren Roberts, Olivia Beaver, Emily Forrester, Kylie Kerns, Kinzee Hudson
Algebra III: Brielle Boyer, Gabrielle Martin, Madison Truglio, Taylor Watts, Michael Doncheski, Megan Kilcup, Makayla Oberholzer, Sahana Bharath, Emily Guthrie, Joshua Woodruff, Georgia Meals, Emma Bowers
Trigonometry: Claire Paci, Caleb Stoneham, Khadijah Spall, Shaina Overcash, Andrew Bowers, Makayla Oberholzer, Gabrielle Martin, Nate Kuhn, Brielle Boyer, Conner Rennekamp, Noah Gochenauer
Statistics: Logan Shifflett, Julie Needham, Haley Noblit, Greyson Weller, Rylee Henson
AP Statistics: Sydney Barnes, Katrina Bennett, Kathryn Furnish, Austin Lehman, Claire Paci, Sajel Sriram, Conner Wright, Kyle Baker, Andrew Bowers, Emma Burkett, Kiley Burkholder, Jacob Bussard, Ryleigh Davis, Ethan Ford, Abigail Forrester, Caleb Frits, Tyler John Piskorik, Carter Reid, Khadijah Spall, Zainab Spall, Elika Weaver, Kylie Wenger
AP Calculus A/B: Evan Gibble, Mia Libby, Camden Simmons, Hunter Smiley, Alazae Sollenberger, Ryder Ward, Payton Glaser, Justin Knable, Benjamin Murray, Cameron Reiff, Emelia Stouffer, Kenan Wu, Shelby Zimmerman
AP Calculus B/C: Chase Davidson, Samantha Ernst, Evan Gibble, Payton Glaser, Piper Linn, Benjamin Murray, Gavin Reaves, Camden Simmons, Emelia Stouffer, Kenan Wu, Shelby Zimmerman, Dallas Gaus, Mia Libby, Alex Michalsky, Cameron Reiff, Alazae Sollenberger, Ryder Ward
Science Department Awards
Presented to top-performing students in a science class:
Environmental Science: Rayannon Gearhart, Kadance Abbott, Kandon Wallace, Camryn Guthrie
Environmental Science Honors: Kinzee Hudson, Olivia Beaver, Hayleigh Lowe
AP Environmental Science: Cameron Reiff
Elements of Chemistry: Alexis Jones, Kathryn Abernathy, Savanna Blank, Skyler Warren
Chemistry: Austin Lehman, Madisen Truglio, Camden Simmons, Connor Rennekamp
AP Chemistry: Adeline Kagarise
Biology: Nolan Carr, Jacob Sipes, Kandon Wallace, Isaiah Owolabi, Ian Reid
Biology Honors: Shaina Overcash, Neil Rayarao, Makayla Oberholzer
AP Biology: Ryder Ward, Seth Spangler, Adeline Kagarise
Physics: Karleigh Bubeck
Anatomy & Physiology: Madison Henson, Sydney Gentry
Meteorology: Austyn Berry, Brayden Kuhn
Social Studies Department Awards
Presented to top-performing students in a social studies class:
U.S. History: Kaiden Ankerbrand, Caleb Chilcoat, Aiden Cardany, Isabelle Coles, Avery Hinkle, Kennedy Tripp, Ryan Kilcup, Caterina Marchiano, Madison Simmons
U.S. History Honors: Emily Forrester, Nyla DeVaughn, Sawyer Allen, Georgia Meals, Giselle McCray
World History: Maria Reyes Diaz, Aaron McClain, Briana Cosey, Austin Martin, Riley Condo, Andrew Timmons, Kaitlin Hose, Matthew Johnson, Hannah Miller, Nolan Carr
World History Honors: Makayla Oberholzer, Gabrielle Martin, Khadijah Spall, Cameron Niland, Hayden Anderson, Anusha Rajesh, Connor Rennekamp, Carmella Poper, Nate Kuhn, Mikaela Mummert, Brielle Boyer, Neil Rayarao, Taylor Watts, Ian Reid
Civics: Calleigh Hull, Ethan Ford, Quincy Warren, Jaidyn Elyard, Liolet Soto Heredia, Shelby Zimmerman, Brett McLaughlin, Megan Kilcup
Psychology: Danielle Horner, Matthew Drawbaugh, Mia Jones, Camden Simmons
Economics: Elika Weaver, Kadence Webb, Kylie Wenger, Dylan Kinbeck, Brenden Shadoan, Morgan Koons, Aidan Horan
AP Psychology: Aubrey Smith, Zainab Spall, Gabrielle Martin, Kendall Burleson, Austin Lehman, Kayla Heinrichs
AP U.S. Government and Politics: Camden Simmons, Seth Spangler, Joshua Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Cameron Reiff, Alison Farland, Hayden Parks, Miana Kauffman, Austin Nelson, Makayla Oberholzer, Alex Michalsky
AP European History: Anusha Rajesh
World Language Department Awards
Presented to top-performing students in a world language class.
Spanish I: Dorilee Cain, Hayleigh Lowe, Gabriella Owolabi, Landon Bishop, Elayna Hamm, Sahana Barath
Spanish II: Mary Kaitlyn Alvey, Dorilee Cain, Angeles Avila, Ryan Kilcup
Spanish III: Nate Kuhn, Gabrielle Martin, Connor Rennekamp, Khadijah Spall
Spanish IV: Seth Spangler, Madisen Truglio
AP Spanish V: Kavya Tiwary, Miana Kauffman
French I: Jeremiah Amstutz, Ryan Highbarger
French II: Olivia Beaver, Camryn Guthrie
German I: Evangeline Martin, Samanthan Ernst
German II: Wren Roberts, Emily Forrester
German III: Makayla Oberholzer, Katherine Board