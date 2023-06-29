Burning again allowed in Antrim Township, but not Greencastle

The burn ban in Antrim Township is over, but opening burning remains prohibited in the Borough of Greencastle.

The Antrim Township ban ended at noon on Thursday, June 29. It had been in effect since June 9 due to extremely dry conditions. Antrim Township supervisors voted unanimously at their June 27 meeting to rescind the ban.

On June 8, Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. proclaimed a limited state of emergency due both to extremely dry conditions and the poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada. His action was good for up to seven days and then was extended by borough council.

It prohibits all opening burning, including burn barrels, campfires, other recreational fires and fireworks. Cooking on grills or other covered equipment is allowed.

For more information, call 717-597-7143 in Greencastle or 717-597-3818 in Antrim Township.