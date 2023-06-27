Sold out. 140-plus vendors lined up for Greencastle Sidewalk Days

More than 140 vendors will participate in the 56th annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, in downtown Greencastle.

Rain or shine, Sidewalk Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Baltimore and Carlisle streets and around Center Square.

“We are sold out of vendor spaces again this year,” said Debby Cunningham, Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce director. “Vendors include local businesses, non-profit organizations, craft vendors and, of course, there will be food and live music to enjoy. We have many returning vendors but also a lot of new vendors coming this year.”

What are the options for eating and shopping?

Food vendors:

Antietam Dairy, Balkan Traditions, Bubble Eats Food Truck, Carnival Concessions, CC Funnel Cakes, Foltz's, J&M BBQ, Keep It Smokin BBQ, Kona Ice of Martinsburg, Meadows Products LLC (Meadows Kettle Corn), Nifty Eats, Rollin' Pretzels, Sherri's Crab Cakes, Shuman's Concessions, The Moo, Wednesday Coffee Company

Merchants:Airplanes and Adventure Travel, All Season's Vacations, Amenity Wellness, LLC, Appalachian Pen Works, Aunt Sandy's Face Painting, B.J. Wallace Enterprise, Blackjacket Munitions LLC, Blaise Alexander ChevroletCalvary Mennonite Church, Cedarwood Soap, Chatty Chameleon, LLC, Coasting Along Creations, Cold Spring Hollow Distillery, Color Street / Mom's on a Budget Nails, Craftin' Passion, Creating Chaos Designs, Crossroads Church, Curly Girly Button Buddies. Drayer Physical Therapy, Druids Garden Tea Company, Dye HappyE.L.M. Shoes, Earrings & Other Pretty Things, Elevated Health & Wellness LLC, ELM Dept Store, Emily Long Designs, Family Care Services, Family Fight, Fits & Kicks, Floofy Blue Dragon Books, Floppy & FriendsG-A Chamber, Gen2Gen Handcrafts, Golden Glam Creations, Grace and Rose Bows, Greencastle Elite Fitness, Inc, Greencastle Lions Club, Greencastle PT & Sports Medicine, Greencastle Senior Activity Center, Hazel and Honey Creations, Heritage Retirement Community, Hidden Gem Jewelry, Hillbilly's Jerky, Home Instead

Jewellee's Woolies and More, Joy El, Just Hanging Around by Brenda, Keller Williams Premier Realty, Kevin's Toys, KLD CNC Woodworking, Kriations by Kristen, Lynford-N-Diane, Lazy Eye Collectibles, L'BRI PURE n' NATURAL, Leckron's Comfort Solutions, Legion Riders Post 323, Lilla Rose Stylist, Lisa Reilly, Little Dipper Flower Company, Lula Roe Sabrina MorningstarMama K's Buns, Marcie's Sublimation Savvy, Mason Dixon Photography, McCrea Heating & Air Services, Mexico Connection, Middletown Valley Bank, Mill Road Maple, Modern Knots, Momentum Martial Arts, Mont Alto LaunchBox, Nature's Twisted Treasures by G, Nicole's Beauties, Norwex, NuSkin, NYT CPAs, Occupational Services Inc., Oh So Lovely Studio, Omega Coffee Collective, Owlfeathers Watercolor

PA Hickory Syrup, PaperPie formerly Usborne Books & More, Party of 8 Creations, Peachy Daze, Periwinkle Blue/serehelyabstractart, Person Directed Supports, Inc., Pete's Creative Art, Picture This, Sew That, Praying Time Ministries Inc., Premier HVAC Services, Providence Place Senior Living, Randy's Sports Alley, Renewal by Andersen, Rough Edges

Scentsy, Small Town'd, St. Andrew Catholic School, Stitches n'More, Sweet Sprinkle Boutique, Tastefully Simple by Jean, The Center of Balance, LLC, The Cottage at Falling Water, The Nifty Gifter, The Sagebrush Shack, The Tide, Thingamablings, Thirty-One Gifts, TMLeathercraft, Tupperware, Uncharted Creations, Visiting Angels, William Coy

What else is going on during Sidewalk Days?

In addition to vendors located in the street and indoor shopping, there will be events happening at several local businesses:

There will be Pop-Up Shops inside The Aura Building at 6 E. Baltimore St.

Stems Flower Shop at 17 N. Washington St. will have an open house and ribbon-cutting on Friday. The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting at noon.

The Greencastle Farm Market will take place on Friday from noon to 7 p.m. on the lawn between consign & collect co. and the shop located at 136-144 E. Baltimore St.

The Kids’ Zone area, sponsored by Middletown Valley Bank, located near Greencastle Presbyterian Church, will feature Shane the Balloon Guy providing free balloon creations on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live musical performances begin at noon on Friday with Jason Teach, followed by the Back Creek Valley Boys at 2:15 p.m. and Runaway Train at 6 p.m.

A puppet show by Barb and Friends will kick off the Saturday entertainment at 9 a.m., with Spring Valley Church at 10 a.m. Evan Crider will perform at 11:30 a.m., followed by Accapella & Unplugged contestants.

DJ Nitelife will play a mix of popular music throughout the event.

Details

The signature sponsor for Sidewalk Days is Blaise Alexander Chevrolet. For more information call the chamber at 717-597-4610 or visit https://greencastlepachamber.org/