Greencastle mayor Ben Thomas celebrates National Dairy Month and agriculture

Ah, summer has arrived as we prepare to say farewell to June! Where did the time go? The recent rainfall has been welcome with, hopefully, more on the way. I have a correction to make from a prior article about Harry D. Zeigler that I’ll write about so grab a cup of coffee or a glass of iced tea and join me as we do some good ole fashioned porch sittin’ here in Greencastle.

June is National Dairy Month. This was first established in 1937. With dairy I think of milk, butter, yogurt and ice cream. “Milkman, keep those bottles quiet” was a popular song performed by Ella Mae Morse and first recorded in 1943. I remember working the midnight shift in the 1980s when the milkman still delivered milk, etc., door to door. A 4 a.m. treat was receiving a half quart of chocolate milk from the driver of the small box dairy truck traversing the streets of Greencastle.

Pennsylvania is blessed with agriculture as farming remains the number one industry in the commonwealth. Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in preserved farmland. Since 1988, Pennsylvania has protected 6,231 farms and 626,321 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.67 billion in state, county and local funds. Pennsylvania partners with county and sometimes local governments and non-profits to purchase development rights, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security.Agriculture is a major component of Franklin County’s economy, making up more than 242,600 acres of land countywide. According to the Franklin County Area Development Corp., Franklin County ranks second in the state for production of milk, cattle, melons and corn for silage and third for fruit and berry production. Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the preservation of 29 additional farms in 15 counties across the Commonwealth.

I recently received wonderful correspondence from family members of Harry D. Zeigler, who I wrote about several weeks ago. The local resident joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Greencastle High School in 1939 and was the first local casualty of World War II. The family advises that young Harry grew up on a farm near “Middleburg” between Greencastle and the Mason-Dixon line, not in Greencastle. His parents moved to Greencastle after their son was killed on the USS Lexington. The Zeiglers were active at Rescue Hose Company, where his uncle served as chief engineer and would have operated the 1930 Seagrave fire engine along with another Seagrave owned at the time by the FD.

So, it’s summer! I remind you to please lock your cars and outbuildings. Please do not leave items in your parked vehicles that are viewed and accessible. If you hear strange noises overnight, please call 911 and report it. Catalytical converter thieves are back and visiting so many communities including Greencastle. Thieves use battery operated cutting equipment, so if you hear a cutting noise, please call the police.

Meanwhile, we should receive more rainfall this week which we can use to support our farmers, water systems, fire suppression, etc. Enjoy your summer with some shaded porch sittin’. Enjoy our parks and green space. Thanks to our farmers for their hard work and for the fruits of their labor that we enjoy every day. Because of them, we are blessed!