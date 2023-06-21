Local traffic only. 90-year-old Hill Road bridge is being replaced

More than 1,700 vehicles a day will be following an alternate route for the next several weeks as a small, 90-year-old bridge in Antrim Township is replaced.

Work on Hill Road started Tuesday, June 20, and the road will be open to only local traffic until around July 8.

Hill Road runs between Buchanan Trail West, also known as Route 16, across from Lizzy’s Restaurant south to the “turkeyfoot” intersection with Worleytown, Letzburg and South Rabbit roads. On average, it is traveled by 1,756 vehicles a day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The original 84-inch by 48-inch concrete arch pipe placed in 1933 is being replaced with a 106-inch by 68-inch egg-shaped concrete pipe.

The bridge was starting to get structurally deficient and is being replaced before it gets too bad, according to Terry Snyder, PennDOT assistant manager for Franklin County. He said the new pipe should be good for at least 50 years.

The road over the unnamed tributary of the east branch of the Conococheague Creek also will be a little wider when the project is finished, he added.

The road is scheduled to reopen July 8, but that date depends on what kind of conditions PennDOT workers encounter under the bridge. Soft material makes for easier going, as opposed to slate or limestone that may need to be jackhammered.

