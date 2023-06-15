Paving the way for pickleball. Courts progressing at Greencastle playground

Layer by layer, pickleball courts moved closer to reality at Jerome R. King Playground in Greencastle this week.

Ganoe Paving workers were on hand Monday to put down the first 2-inch layer of coarse asphalt followed by a 2-inch fine layer on Tuesday.

Local pickleball players are anxious to get on the courts, but an opening date is “a moving target,” according to Lon Barkdoll, playground president.

“It’s pretty safe to say the end of July and I hope it will be sooner,” Barkdoll said.

The asphalt needs to cure for several weeks, then it will depend on contractors’ schedules for painting the courts and installing nets.

Work has been more extensive and — at $70,000 — about $25,000 above what was anticipated when plans were announced last year to convert the two decaying tennis courts at the south end of the playground to six pickleball courts.

Pickleball, which attracts players of all ages and has equipment that is relatively inexpensive, is exploding in popularity. It’s a fast-paced game that’s a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Locally players are using the tennis courts at the north end of the playground and at Antrim Township Community Park and traveling to pickleball courts in Chambersburg, Smithsburg and Hagerstown.

Dave Ebbitt of Greencastle is a tennis player whose wife, Jody, got him into pickleball. He stopped by the playground to take photos of the paving Monday and talked with Barkdoll.

“A lot of people in Greencastle want to play in Greencastle,” said Ebbitt, who likened pickleball’s popularity to tennis in the 1970s, but with more time to be social.

He said there will be around 25 people at the courts at Memorial Park in Chambersburg on any given morning.

“People in Greencastle are talking about it,” Ebbitt said.

The original intent was to just pave over the old courts, but Dirk Mowen of Ganoe Paving recommended tearing out the tennis courts and starting fresh, with new stone, grading and asphalt, as well as a drain system at the north end.

“The board had a long conversation and finally decided to spend the extra money to try and get the best result possible,” Barkdoll said.

An anonymous donor has pledged to match fundraising up to $20,000, and so far about $19,000 has been donated.

“Obviously, we would like to go above that with the additional cost of the project,” Barkdoll said.

Jerome R. King Playground is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so donations are tax-deductible.

Donations, with “pickleball” in the memo line can be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Greencastle, PA 17225.

