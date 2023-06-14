Fire causes minor damage at Industrial Pallet Corp. in Greencastle Tuesday afternoon

A fire that caused minor damage to the Industrial Pallet Corp. building shut down part of North Carlisle Street in Greencastle for more than four hours Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Eric Hollinshead, plant manager, said via email Wednesday morning. He added the fire has not caused any disruption to regular business operations.

"Thanks to the prompt response and effective measures taken by the company's personnel, the situation was quickly contained, ensuring the safety of all personnel and minimizing potential damage," Hollinshead said. "Industrial Pallet Corp. would like to express its sincere gratitude to the local fire departments for their rapid response and support."

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:47 p.m. to the business at 255 N. Carlisle St.

Fire was not visible outside, but had to be tracked down inside the walls, roof and eaves of the building because of the sawdust associated with the pallet business, according to a Rescue Hose Co. spokesman. North Carlisle Street was closed from Walter Avenue to Chambers Lane.

In addition to the Rescue Hose Co., firefighters responded from Marion, Waynesboro, MMP&W in Mercersburg, Maugansville, Long Meadow the Franklins in Chambersburg, St. Thomas, Smithsburg and New Franklin.

It wasn’t extremely hot, but multiple fire companies were called in so firefighters could switch in and out of service for physical safety.

The last unit left the scene at 5:11 p.m.

