Community service comes back as G-A students give back post-pandemic

Greencastle-Antrim High School students are starting to give back something the COVID-19 pandemic took away — community service.

And like many things, it’s looking somewhat different than it did before 2020.

The community service graduation requirement waived during the pandemic is being phased back in and one new option debuted Wednesday, June 7, with the first G-A Gives Back Day.

Branches were trimmed, weeds pulled, trash hauled out of the creek, gardens tended, playground equipment spruced up and clothing sorted as more than 50 students fanned out across the community.

What did students do on G-A Gives Back Day?

Cassandra Godbey, a Greencastle Beautification Committee volunteer, led a group of seven students armed with nippers, clippers, brooms and buckets on Washington and Baltimore streets, as well as Center Square.

She showed them the proper way to trim and care for the shade trees lining the streets and they cut off shoots and branches to make stop signs more visible and the sidewalks more walkable.

“We’re making sure it’s fine and dandy,” said Ian Pantiga.

Oscar De Los Santos saw the volunteer day as a way to “get the hours I need to graduate high school. I thought it was going to be fun and it is so far.”

“Thank you for volunteering,” Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. said as he crossed paths with the students on the borough hall parking lot. “It’s a great program to beautify our great town.”

“The volunteers from Greencastle-Antrim High School were a tremendous help to the Borough of Greencastle and the Beautification Committee,” said Emilee Little, borough manager. “The students received community service hours and helped throughout the borough trimming shade trees, pulling weeds and sweeping sidewalks for their Greencastle-Antrim High School Gives Back Day. We would like to thank the students and the staff involved with the event as we greatly appreciate all their hard work.”

Their sentiments were shared at Ebbert Spring Archaeological Preserve and Heritage Park by Megan Reeve, eastern region field representative for The Archaeological Conservancy.

“It’s really nice to have extra hands,” she said, noting the eastern region runs from Maine to North Carolina and there are only two people in its Frederick office. “There’s always more to do.”

The park is nestled in a wooded area off U.S. 11 south of Greencastle surrounded by warehouses and features trails winding through 10,000 years of history and marked with interpretive signs.

Four G-AHS students and math teacher Adrian Martin focused on the trails, hauling and raking out wheelbarrow loads of mulch to keep weeds down.

“I’m happy to help out,” said McKenzie Barr, noting she didn’t know about the park before.

Neither did Walter Lias. He liked the site’s remoteness with few people around.

“I think it’s interesting,” he said.

“The community helps us out so much … this is an opportunity to give back,” Martin said. “This is what makes our small town so great.”

Other groups, each accompanied by a supervising teacher, volunteered at Tayamentasachta, Jerome R. King Playground, the Conococheague Creek, Conococheague Institute, Good News Camp and South Central Community Action Program.

What’s changed about community service since the COVID-19 pandemic?

A number of the students mentioned they are happy to be getting community service hours under their belts.

“I’m glad we got this to get done so I don’t have to worry about it,” said Cami Highbarger, part of the downtown contingent, who will graduate next year.

Members of the class of 2024 and 2025 will have to do seven hours of community service. The number rises to a minimum 15 hours with the Class of 2026 and must be completed by the end of the first semester of their 11th-grade year.

In addition, students have to create an iMovie presentation about their community service experience and reflect on it during their senior exit interview.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the majority of seniors had already done their 30 hours of community service. Students graduating in 2021, 2022 and 2023 were encouraged, but not required to do community service.

“Like a lot of things with COVID, it caused us to really look at things differently,” said Dr. Ed Rife, executive director for secondary education, who presented the proposed changes to the school board. After the plan was approved in February, it was turned over to Meagan Brockway, 6-12 curriculum, instruction and literacy coordinator, and the counseling department.

The 30-hour requirement in the past put a lot of the burden on students’ families, especially in terms of transportation, Rife said.

G-A Gives Back Day improves accessibility, puts more emphasis on community service at all ages and will create sustainable connections to help in the community.

Brockway said 50 kids was a nice, manageable number for the first year, she expects student participation in G-A Gives Back Day will grow and it will expand to more organizations and locations in the future. A committee has been formed to look at best practices for the Class of 2026 and beyond.

Shawn Hardy is a reporter with Gannett's Franklin County newspapers in south-central Pennsylvania — the Echo Pilot in Greencastle, The Record Herald in Waynesboro and the Public Opinion in Chambersburg. She has more than 35 years of journalism experience. Reach her at shardy@gannett.com