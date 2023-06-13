Extreme dryness raises fire risk, burning banned in Greencastle and Antrim Township

Burn bans were enacted late last week in the Borough of Greencastle and Antrim Township.

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr. proclaimed a limited state of emergency on Thursday, June 8, due both to extremely dry conditions and the poor air quality caused by smoke from wildfires in Canada. It prohibits all opening burning, including campfires and other recreational fires.

The emergency action by the mayor is effect for up to seven days, and can be modified or extended by borough council.

The Antrim Township burn ban was issued Friday, June 9, and is in effect until further notice due to the extended dry conditions and accompanying risk of fire.

The Antrim ban includes all types of open burning, including burn barrels. Cooking on grills or other covered equipment is allowed.

For more information, call 717-597-7143 in Greencastle or 717-597-3818 in Antrim Township.