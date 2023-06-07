THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Military service, Greencastle Council news and the Class of 1941

Greencastle Mayor Ben Thomas Jr.

Echo Pilot

It’s Sunday morning and the beautiful town of Greencastle is quiet. I’m usually up early with my coffee and doing a quick tour of the community, looking at projects, and then visiting the fire house for another half cup of coffee. I observed a water leak early Saturday morning with Public Works Director Bob Manahan already on the scene before 7 a.m. The leak was to be fixed on Monday.

With my walks and drives I’m especially humbled to view the “Hometown Hero” banners of the men and women who have served in our armed forces. I either know or knew so many as I read their names, service branches and their pictures.

See the pictures:Greencastle's 2023 Memorial Day parade and ceremony held May 29

237 graduate this year:‘It’s a new day’ for the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2023

The rainfall we received late Saturday night was welcome. Hopefully, we’ll see more as it’s still very dry. The Rescue Hose Company has been busy outing brush fires in the area, especially along Interstate 81.

Congratulations to the G-A Class of 2023 as they walked the stage yesterday (Saturday) at commencement ceremonies on Kaley Field. Best wishes to you as you enter the work force, pursue additional education or have or will enter military service.

What was the Greencastle High School Class of 1941 doing at this time in their lives? More on that in a minute. Find a comfortable chair or enjoy your kitchen counter as I write about Greencastle.

It’s been a busy two weeks. I was honored to attend a special evening at the Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post as the GAHS Voice of Democracy writers were honored. Also honored were the VFW Auxiliary scholarship recipients along with six G-A seniors entering or who have entered military service. One has already completed basic training. Another is at basic training and missed graduation. His Mom was present at the special evening. I was honored to join VFW Commander Mike Blank and present U.S. flags to the six seniors joining the military. Rep. Paul Schemel presented citations from the commonwealth.

A special thank-you to U.S. Army Col. Nathan Lewis and his family for visiting Greencastle and giving an appropriate speech at the Monday morning Memorial Day ceremony at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Col. Lewis also visited our G-A Veterans Memorial on North Washington Street while he was in town.

I now write just a smidgeon of what’s happening in Greencastle. I admit that I’m a pro-active mayor providing my opinion to the council at the meetings and offering a lot of written reports and recommendations. My writings and reports may be viewed on the Greencastle website. I’m pleased the council recently listened to some of my recommendations and are moving forward as follows:

A letter is being sent to PennDOT to examine the intersection of South Antrim Way (Route 11) and Williamsport Pike. Regional growth around Greencastle will continue with heavy impact on our traffic. This intersection was designed around 1950 as the “bypass” west of Greencastle was built in 1955. The single access lanes need to be replaced entering and exiting the Williamsport Pike. I personally suggest that PennDOT consider a large round about at this location to keep traffic flowing on Route 11, the Williamsport Pike and the original Kegerreis Development.

The letter will also request examining tractor-trailer traffic on Baltimore Street, from I-81’s Exit 5 to Route 11 (Antrim Way). My suggestion is Baltimore Street should be “local truck deliveries only.” This would prohibit the trucks traversing through downtown on their way to outside-of-town destinations. They should be entering and exiting I-81 at either Exit 3 or Exit 10 instead of the congested Exit 5.

At a recent workshop, council member Joel Amsley brought up a relatively new marked pedestrian crosswalk on East Baltimore Street at South Ridge Avenue. This has been a topic of many council meeting discussions. PennDOT will be asked to review this crosswalk again and the possible placement of calming barriers to prohibit vehicles passing cars on the right, westbound, when someone is turning south onto Ridge Avenue. Greencastle will also be reviewing downtown parking and look at expansion options at several privately owned off-street parking lots, numbering over 200 spaces. This was recommended in our comprehensive plan. Parking meters have been downtown since 1953. We’ll be exploring a parking system where payment may be made at a kiosk with a credit card as the parking meters are difficult to repair and obtain parts for.

Also, the citizen volunteer MS4 (stormwater) work group has been actively meeting with more information coming soon to council and the community. The beautification committee volunteers are doing an outstanding job along with our public works employees here in Greencastle with a variety of colorful projects.

Now, how about the GHS class of 1941? From my last article, the high school was in the first block of South Washington Street at East Franklin Street. The Antrim Township School Board contracted with the Greencastle School Board so those students could attend high school. The nation was still experiencing the Great Depression. Agriculture was huge in the region and stimulated the economy with Greencastle’s downtown being the center of commercial and merchandise commerce. ELM Enterprises offered agricultural commodities and placed a department store downtown. Employment was available in town at various locations at the north and south sectors. One could travel to Fairchild just a few miles south of town for work. For the few that could afford a new car, it would cost around $800.

High school faculty member Pearl Angle Conrad would direct “Tish,” presented by the Class of 1941 in the South Washington Street school’s auditorium. Two years prior, Mrs. Conrad directed “Anne of Green Gables” for the Class of 1939.

After the shows, citizens would visit the Palace Restaurant on South Carlisle Street just off the square or the South Way Diner at 401 S. Washington St. (where the district judge’s office is located). The Campus Retreat was right beside the high school where food, ice cream and socializing were enjoyed by the students after school and where a candy bar cost a nickel, operated by Mr. and Mrs. Moe Hollinger. Some of the graduates would enter Chambersburg Business College for courses in business administration, accounting, civil service and secretarial training.

Finally, June is National Dairy Month! How many pounds of milk is produced in Pennsylvania each year? More on that in my next writing.

Again, best wishes to the G-A Class of 2023!

I do hope you can get out and enjoy a walk, the warm late spring weather and the sunshine. What a great community that blesses us every day.