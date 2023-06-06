‘It’s a new day’ for the Greencastle-Antrim High School Class of 2023

A total of 237 young adults joined the ranks of Greencastle-Antrim High School alumni during their commencement ceremony Saturday, June 3, on a sunny Kaley Field.

The next step for each member of the Class of 2023 was announced as they came forward to receive their diplomas in a ceremony that ended with an explosion of Silly String and confetti.

Eight have chosen military service.

Others will be in the local workforce in jobs ranging from agriculture, HVAC and emergency services to cosmetology, carpentry and welding.

Some college-bound graduates will be close to home at Penn State, Shippensburg and Hagerstown Community College, while others are headed to Hawaii, Wyoming and Florida. A sampling of their majors includes nursing, engineering, education, business, criminal justice, pre-med, equine studies and mortuary science.

“I’m not fully prepared to send you off into the world — not because you are not ready — but that we may not be ready to lose you,” said Dr. Lura Hanks, superintendent, as she spoke of the character and kindness exhibited by members of the class.

“This Class of 2023 has a habit of making others smile and shine. You have made us stronger, smarter, shinier. You have made us work harder, run faster and think deeper. Our world needs you. You matter. It is your time to go out and make a difference.”

Principal Michael McManus cited the “respect, responsibility and superb character” demonstrated by the graduates and urged them to “continue to make habitual excellence a part of your daily lives.”

What did two class presidents say to the graduates?

Brady Jackson, president of the Class of 2023, talked about some of the lighter moments shared by the graduates, including the class prank and “arguably the rowdiest student section Greencastle has ever seen.”

In his welcome, Jackson also said, “As we prepare to move forward, let us embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with enthusiasm, optimism, and a sense of purpose. Let us never forget the lessons we have learned, the memories we have shared and the friendships we have made.

“I want to congratulate each and every one of us for our achievements. We have worked hard, and we have earned this moment. I am proud of us, and I know that we have what it takes to succeed in whatever we choose to do.”

Don Chlebowski, Jackson’s counterpart from the G-AHS Class of 1976, was the commencement speaker. A three-sport athlete in high school, he returned to his alma mater to coach football for more than 30 years.

“I never thought I’d be standing on this turf doing this,” said Chlebowski, who has four-decades plus in community banking, currently at F&M Trust, where he is a vice president/business development officer.

He spoke to the graduates about the challenge they are facing and how it is up to them to change the culture so people can talk to each other once again, agree to disagree, respect one another even if they have different opinions and work together for the greater good.

He talked about the emphasis another long-time G-A football coach, Chuck Tinninis, placed on the poem “A New Day.”

The poem, recited each day before practice by scores of G-A football players over the years, says, “What I do today is very important because I am exchanging a day of my life for it. When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever, leaving something in its place I have traded for it.”

“We don’t want to look back and say, ‘I wish I had,’” said Chlebowski, as he urged the soon-to-be graduates to:

Grow always.

Be passionate about whatever you do.

Surround yourself with the right people.

Volunteer in your community.

Be competitive and be your best.

Never stop growing. It’s never too late.

“It is a new day and you guys have the ability to put your stamp on it,” he said.

Who graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School on June 3?

“We are all part of the G-A family and we are all G-A proud,” said Dr. Ed Rife, G-ASD executive director, prior to the presentation of diplomas, which were awarded to:

Arthur Louis Andrea, Gage Michael Appenzellar, Gabriel Te'monni Archer, Gabriel Edward Armstrong, Ethan Michael Austin,

Emily Jane Baker, Kyle David Baker, Sydney Hudson Barnes, Lillian Grace Barnhart, Abrianna Marie Barrett, Raquel Betsabe Bautista, Thomas Michael Bayarinas II, Koda Alan Bell, Jillian Victoria Belleau, Abigail Grace Bemisderfer, Cole Robert Bernardo, Lakin Alaina Bingaman, Aidan Michael Blankenship, Mason Andrew Booze, Ashton Laine Botzan, Nina Gabriela Bower, Catherine Ann Bowers, Mackenzie Desiree Bowman, Maddie Nicole Britner, Emma May Broadwater, Sawyer Ike Brookens, Anthony Tyrone Brown, Karleigh Elizabeth Bubeck, Molly Elizabeth Burke, Dakota Wayne Burkett, Emma Hilda Burkett, Kiley Deann Burkholder, Kendall Elizabeth Burleson, Jacob Max Bussard,

Sean William Campbell, Anthony Eben Capaldo, Jillian Grace Carley, Joshua Ryan Cartmell, Brooklynn Sophia Cathor, Ashley Marie Ciucci, Danielle Michelle Clark, Emily Nicole Clever, Landen Tyler Cooper, Tavon Malachi Cooper, Isaac Benjamin Cortez, Eva Rose Craig, Breanne Jeanne Cruse, Erick Bryce Cruz-Reyes,

Jack Patrick Davis, Karissa Sue Davis, Max Richard Davis, Ryleigh Brynn Davis, Xander Brayden Dean-Johns, Faith Alexandra Delauter, Damien Scott Dennis, Ellie Christine Divelbiss, Brayden Tyler Divelbliss, Olivia Ray Dodson, Matthew Cameron Drawbaugh,

Madeline Fosta Eagler, Micalee Lane Ebersole, Jackson McCrae Eby, Kailey McKenzie Eisenhauer, Jaidyn Yuyi Elyard, Jade Abigail Erazo,

Alison Paige Farland, Ryan Clark Fitz, Grace Joelle Flynn, Abigail Grace Forrester, Samantha Rose Forrester, Logan Charles Fraley, Kathryn Naomi Furnish,

Sydney Shay Gentry, Mary Elizabeth Gingrich, Megan Rose Gingrich, Eduard Gladkevych, Stefanie Nicole Glessner, Raven O'Shea Gogan, Bastian Joseph Gonyea, Kiersten Marina Gorman, Jesse Aaron Graham, Aidan Michael Grudzinski, Abigail Grace Guthrie,

Matthew Eric Hansen, William Addison Harper, Garreth Robert Harshman, Laken Paul Hay, Jacob Allen Heishman, Paige Nicole Helman, Madison Nicole Henson, Rylee Elizabeth Henson, Julia Grace Herrmann, Zachary Eugene High, Eileen Caitlin Hildebrand, Casey Ivan Hissong, Darcie Christine Holdsworth, Hailey Ann Hopkins, Riley Jean Hopkins, Aidan Joseph Horan, Danielle Faith Horner, Adam Benjamin Horst, Caden Allen Hudson, Molly Quinn Hykes,

Benjamin Ferrari Irr, Samuel Ferrari Irr, Brady Liam Jackson, Kendal Rock Johnson, Amanda Mae Jones, Jeffrey Lee Jones, Taylor Aiden Jones,

Adeline Grayson Kagarise, Ralph Franklin Kelly, Alexis Marie Kielek, Dylan Robert Kinback, Christopher Tyler King, Darren Michael Kline, Justin Charles Knable, Emily Raechelle Kohler, Keara Renea Koons, Bradyn Michael Kuhn, Ryan Matthew Kukuchka,

Mitchell William LaGoe, Alyvia Nicole Lawrence, Kabriel Domonic Lee, Kylee Faith Leedy, Alexander Steven Lester, Mia Faith Libby, Isaac Michael Hoapili Lofton, Ian Joshua Long, Courtnie Elizabeth Lutz,

Shavani Dehini Maharaj, Shavari Devala Maharaj, Kayla Marie Marcoux, Natalie Sue Anne Martin, Shayla Marie Martinez, Payton Brooke McCauley, Mykel Scott McGonigal, David Brody McKee, Calvin Michael McLaughlin, Andrew Stephen Mellott, Isaiah Jace Miller, Chase Allen Mohn, Ryan James Mongan, Lucy Rose Moore, Clint Robert Myers, Keaten Ryley Myers,

Jessen Antonio Navarro, Hunter James Needham, Julie Mae Needham, Kaden Lucas Nicarry, Dalton Heinz Noblit, Mikayla Lynn Nunnelee, Caden Dean Ocker, Anthony Tyler Oldham, Brandon Wade Olding, Sydney Lannise Orndorff,

Celeste Paniego-Martinez, Kaylee Lynn Papa, Blake Alexander Parks, Faith Marie Pearce, Joseph Benjamin Pellegrino, Christopher Michael Pellicano, Annabelle Rian Petersen, Charlie Winton Woodard Pierce, Madison Elizabeth Piper, Tyler John Piskorik, Jaden Taylor Potter, Dorian Reidar Pryke, Michael Patrick Pugliano,

Kaden Michael Ramsburg, Gavin Josiah Reaves, Jason Alan Reed, Carter Austin Reid, Kyle Anthony Reitz, Annika Viera Rife, Victoria Rose Rivera, Mac Ray Robinson, Phaedra Rose Robinson, Hope Nicole Rogers, Kendal Grace Rohrer,

Ayzia Sonny Salter, Olalla Drieu Sanchez, Alex Michael Santora, Nickolis Rourke Schaeffer, Blake Harrison Shadoan, Brenden James Shadoan, Makenna Jean Shaffer, Madison Loraine Shanholtz, Jayden Marie Shatzer, Anzhalika Andreevna Shmat, Samuel Walker Shoemaker, Austin Lee Simmons, Khloi J. Slunt, Lainey Nicole Smith, Tamarah Jutta Smith, Nathan Riley Sollenberger, Zainab Nisa Spall, Seth Matthew Spangler, William Francis Stanley Jr., Abigail Ann Stouffer, Seth Michael Stouffer, Emma Belle Strait, Mauriana Grace Strausbaugh, Makala Noel Strayer, Jesse James Stroup, Jace Michael Szaflarski,

Levi Earl Tennison, Kavya Shandilya Tiwary, Bethany Grace Toms, Rylee Elizabeth Tosten,

Ahmad Jalel Walker, Amayah Jazel Walker, Stephen Cole Walker, Madyson Fayth Wallech, Christiana Jane Weaver, Elika Grace Weaver, Kadence Avery Webb, Kyli Jo Weishaar, Greyson Levi Weller, Emma Lynn Wert, Andrew Jerry Whitt, Ashley Quinn Widder, Levi Jaron Wingert, Anya Dorothea Winslow, MyKenzy Ann Wolfe, Jeremy David Woodring, Anna Julia-Lynn Woods, Kenan Wu, Austin Trae Wyand,

Kaden Obrian Yates, Kaitlyn Marie Yates, Jacob Layne Yelton, William Patrick Young, Alania Marie Zeigler, Austin Alexander Zeis, Caroline Alice Zeis and Anna Mary-Louise Ziebarth.

