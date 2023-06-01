‘People who stood with our heroes’ lauded on Memorial Day in Greencastle

Col. Nathan Lewis of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle has been deployed seven times and believes “the fighting men and women actually have it easier in some ways” than those they leave behind.

He talked about “the people who stood with our heroes” during the Memorial Day ceremony sponsored by Frank L. Carbaugh American Post 373 and Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post 6319 Monday, May 29, in Greencastle’s Cedar Hill Cemetery.

He asked those gathered around the rostrum after the Memorial Day parade to close their eyes as he painted a picture of a boy in North Carolina at his father’s deployment.

“Imagine you are this 7-year-old child and you don’t know what war is, you really don’t know what the Army is, you just know that Daddy wears a uniform and has to leave sometimes,” he said. “You know that Mommy said be brave, don’t cry, it makes it harder for Daddy to leave. Be a brave little soldier and make him proud …

“The little 7-year-old didn’t cry and was a brave little soldier,” Lewis continued. Soon after, the boy and his mother became a Gold Star family when their soldier didn’t return from Afghanistan.

“Memorial Day is every day for them,” said Lewis, who explained the story is true and 15 years later, that boy is his “comrade in arms.”

He encouraged those in the audience do something to honor heroes’ families, not with money but with time — cleaning a tombstone; calling a spouse or child; talking with a veteran at the American Legion or VFW; or volunteering with a Gold Star Family charity such as Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) or Snowball Express.

“We can do something right here in this amazing place,” he continued. “We can find the final resting place of the many heroes right here in Cedar Hill Cemetery.”

As examples, he cited Albert Alexander, who died in the Civil War; Frank L. Carbaugh, who died in World War I; and Robert Wayne Bowman, who died in Vietnam.

“I am so grateful for the freedoms we have and the heroes that secured them,” he said. “Those heroes, these heroes, their families deserve to be remembered. I am proud and humbled to stand before you today to triumphantly proclaim that this is the land of the free because of the brave.”

